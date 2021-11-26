How to Watch Texas vs. Kansas State

Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    How to Watch Texas Longhorns vs. Kansas State Wildcats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Can Texas avoid its first four-win season since 1997? That's at stake when the Longhorns visits Kansas State on Friday.
    Post-Thanksgiving college football begins Friday afternoon with Texas traveling to the Little Apple to take on Kansas State. For the Longhorns, it's a chance to snap a six-game losing streak and avoid their first four-win season since 1997. The Wildcats will be looking to pick up their fifth win in six games and make one last push towards a top bowl game.

    Game Date: Nov. 26, 2021

    Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX

    Live stream Texas Longhorns vs. Kansas State Wildcats on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Kansas State enters this game 7-4 on the season, due in large part to strong play down the stretch. The Wildcats had won four straight games heading into last week, and kept things close before ultimately falling to No. 9 Baylor, 20-10. 

    On the ground, Kansas State beat the Baylor defense again and again in that one. Sophomore running back Deuce Vaughn ran for 128 yards and a touchdown on just 11 carries.

    Texas's offense is averaging 36.5 points per game, which ranks second in the Big 12. The Longhorns feature the conference's leading receiver in freshman Xavier Worthy, who has posted a Big-12 best 916 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns so far this season. Also lining up in burnt orange is the conference's second-leading rusher, sophomore Bijan Robinson, who is averaging 112.7 yards per game.

    This game kicks off at noon ET on Friday. 

    Texas Longhorns vs. Kansas State Wildcats

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    12:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
