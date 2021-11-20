Is this the week Texas kicks its five-game losing streak? Or will West Virginia officially hand the Longhorns their first losing season since 2016?

Last week, Texas drew national attention with its 57-56 overtime loss to Kansas. The Longhorns have now lost five straight games, with two remaining to end the season on a high note. The first of those two comes this Saturday as Steve Sarkisian's squad heads to Morgantown to take on West Virginia.

How to Watch Texas vs. West Virginia Today:

Game Date: Nov. 20, 2021

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN 2

Even through their recent struggles, Texas has put on some impressive performances. Last week against the Jayhawks, junior quarterback Casey Thompson threw for 358 yards, completing 30-of-43 passes with six touchdowns.

Performances like that are why Texas still maintains one of the best offenses in the Big 12. The Longhorns rank second in the conference averaging 37.8 yards per game.

Freshman receiver Xavier Worthy has been a big part of what Texas does offensively. He leads the conference in receiving yards (865), yards per catch (17.3) and touchdowns (11). He's also second in the conference in receptions with 50.

This will be the 11th meeting and a rubber match in the all-time series between Texas and West Virginia. Each team has won five of the previous 10 games, with the Longhorns coming away with the win in three of the last four. That includes a matchup last year, in which Texas won 17-13 in Austin.

Who will leave Morgantown with the victory and the edge in the series? Tune into ESPN 2 at noon ET on Saturday to find out.

