Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Texas Longhorns vs. West Virginia Mountaineers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Is this the week Texas kicks its five-game losing streak? Or will West Virginia officially hand the Longhorns their first losing season since 2016?
    Author:

    Last week, Texas drew national attention with its 57-56 overtime loss to Kansas. The Longhorns have now lost five straight games, with two remaining to end the season on a high note. The first of those two comes this Saturday as Steve Sarkisian's squad heads to Morgantown to take on West Virginia. 

    How to Watch Texas vs. West Virginia Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 20, 2021

    Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN 2

    Live stream Texas Longhorns vs. West Virginia Mountaineers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Even through their recent struggles, Texas has put on some impressive performances. Last week against the Jayhawks, junior quarterback Casey Thompson threw for 358 yards, completing 30-of-43 passes with six touchdowns. 

    Performances like that are why Texas still maintains one of the best offenses in the Big 12. The Longhorns rank second in the conference averaging 37.8 yards per game.

    Freshman receiver Xavier Worthy has been a big part of what Texas does offensively. He leads the conference in receiving yards (865), yards per catch (17.3) and touchdowns (11). He's also second in the conference in receptions with 50. 

    This will be the 11th meeting and a rubber match in the all-time series between Texas and West Virginia. Each team has won five of the previous 10 games, with the Longhorns coming away with the win in three of the last four. That includes a matchup last year, in which Texas won 17-13 in Austin.

    Who will leave Morgantown with the victory and the edge in the series? Tune into ESPN 2 at noon ET on Saturday to find out.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    Texas Longhorns vs. West Virginia Mountaineers

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN 2
    Time
    12:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    nwsl chicago red stars
    NWSL

    How to Watch NWSL Championship Final: Washington Spirit vs Chicago Red Stars

    4 minutes ago
    uconn men basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Binghamton at Connecticut in Men's College Basketball

    4 minutes ago
    Georgia fans make nose while Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis (7) gets set to make a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Kentucky and Georgia in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. News Joshua L Jones
    College Football

    How to Watch Lafayette at Lehigh

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_13326934
    College Football

    How to Watch Florida Atlantic University at Western Kentucky

    4 minutes ago
    harvard yale football
    College Football

    How to Watch Harvard at Yale

    4 minutes ago
    dartmouth football
    College Football

    How to Watch Dartmouth at Brown

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_17157266
    College Football

    How to Watch Massachusetts at Army

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_17156802
    College Football

    How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Iowa State

    4 minutes ago
    michigan state football
    College Football

    How to Watch Michigan State vs. Ohio State

    4 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy