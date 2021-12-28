How to Watch Ticketsmarter Birmingham Bowl: Houston vs. Auburn

Houston looks to cap what has been a dominant season with a win. How will the Cougars dominant defense handle Auburn in the Ticketsmarter Birmingham Bowl?

Auburn doesn't have to travel far for bowl season this year, appearing in the Birmingham Bowl for the second time in program history. The Tigers will face a tough test in AAC runner-up Houston and a stout Cougars defense.

How to Watch the Ticketsmarter Birmingham Bowl: Houston vs. Auburn Today:

Game Date: Dec. 28, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream Ticketsmarter Birmingham Bowl: Houston vs. Auburn on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Houston finished the season 11-2, bookending an 11-game winning streak with a loss in the opener to Texas Tech and in the AAC Championship to College Football Playoff-bound Cincinnati. Houston found success all season in a defense that allowed just 20.5 points per game, which ranks 25th nationally.

As for Auburn, it was developing an identity as a pass-first offense before quarterback Bo Nix was lost for the season due to an ankle injury. Since then, the Tigers featured a heavy dose of sophomore running back Tank Bigsby, who averaged 93 all-purpose yards per game this year with 10 touchdowns.

Auburn's last appearance in the Birmingham Bowl came in 2015, when they lost to another AAC opponent in Memphis. Houston was on the losing end in the 2013 season, falling to Vanderbilt.

Regional restrictions may apply.