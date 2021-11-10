Sep 25, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Gophers defensive lineman Austin Booker (94) sacks Bowling Green Falcons quarterback Matt McDonald (3) during the third quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

The Toledo Rockets (4-5, 0-0 MAC) will clash with a fellow MAC squad when they go to the Bowling Green Falcons (3-6, 0-0 MAC) on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at Doyt L. Perry Stadium. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bowling Green vs. Toledo

Game Day: Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Wednesday, November 10, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stadium: Doyt L. Perry Stadium

Live Stream on fuboTV:

Toledo and Bowling Green Stats

The Rockets average just 0.2 more points per game (30.8) than the Falcons allow (30.6).

The Rockets have turned the ball over five times this season, nine fewer than the Falcons have forced (14).

The Rockets have allowed 22.0 points per game this season, close to the same amount as the 23.6 the Falcons have scored.

The Falcons have 15 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Rockets.

Toledo Players to Watch

DeQuan Finn has been a dual threat to lead Toledo in both passing and rushing. He has 1,185 passing yards (131.7 ypg), completing 55.8% of his passes and throwing eight touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's rushed for 348 yards (38.7 ypg) on 88 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Bryant Koback, has carried the ball 136 times for 830 yards (92.2 per game), with eight touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 232 receiving yards (25.8 per game) on 20 catches with one receiving touchdown.

Devin Maddox's 478 receiving yards (53.1 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 31 receptions and three touchdowns.

Isaiah Winstead has put up a 375-yard season so far (41.7 receiving yards per game), reeling in 27 passes.

Bowling Green Players to Watch

Matt McDonald leads Bowling Green with 2,127 passing yards (236.3 ypg) on 188-of-308 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Terion Stewart, has carried the ball 41 times for 282 yards (31.3 per game), with three touchdowns this year.

This season Jaison Patterson has racked up 232 yards (25.8 per game) on 61 attempts with two touchdowns.

Tyrone Broden's team-high 543 receiving yards (60.3 yards per game) have come on 31 receptions with five touchdowns.

Austin Osborne has reeled in 48 passes for 393 yards (43.7 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Christian Sims' 34 receptions have netted him 367 yards (40.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Toledo Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/16/2021 Central Michigan L 26-23 Away 10/23/2021 Western Michigan W 34-15 Home 11/2/2021 Eastern Michigan L 52-49 Home 11/10/2021 Bowling Green - Away 11/16/2021 Ohio - Away 11/27/2021 Akron - Home

Bowling Green Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/16/2021 Northern Illinois L 34-26 Away 10/23/2021 Eastern Michigan L 55-24 Home 10/30/2021 Buffalo W 56-44 Away 11/10/2021 Toledo - Home 11/16/2021 Miami (OH) - Away 11/26/2021 Ohio - Home

