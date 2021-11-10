Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    How to Watch Toledo Rockets vs. Bowling Green Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Sep 25, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Gophers defensive lineman Austin Booker (94) sacks Bowling Green Falcons quarterback Matt McDonald (3) during the third quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

    The Toledo Rockets (4-5, 0-0 MAC) will clash with a fellow MAC squad when they go to the Bowling Green Falcons (3-6, 0-0 MAC) on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at Doyt L. Perry Stadium. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Bowling Green vs. Toledo

    • Game Day: Wednesday, November 10, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Stadium: Doyt L. Perry Stadium
    Toledo and Bowling Green Stats

    • The Rockets average just 0.2 more points per game (30.8) than the Falcons allow (30.6).
    • The Rockets have turned the ball over five times this season, nine fewer than the Falcons have forced (14).
    • The Rockets have allowed 22.0 points per game this season, close to the same amount as the 23.6 the Falcons have scored.
    • The Falcons have 15 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Rockets.

    Toledo Players to Watch

    • DeQuan Finn has been a dual threat to lead Toledo in both passing and rushing. He has 1,185 passing yards (131.7 ypg), completing 55.8% of his passes and throwing eight touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's rushed for 348 yards (38.7 ypg) on 88 carries with six rushing touchdowns.
    • The team's top rusher, Bryant Koback, has carried the ball 136 times for 830 yards (92.2 per game), with eight touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 232 receiving yards (25.8 per game) on 20 catches with one receiving touchdown.
    • Devin Maddox's 478 receiving yards (53.1 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 31 receptions and three touchdowns.
    • Isaiah Winstead has put up a 375-yard season so far (41.7 receiving yards per game), reeling in 27 passes.

    Bowling Green Players to Watch

    • Matt McDonald leads Bowling Green with 2,127 passing yards (236.3 ypg) on 188-of-308 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Terion Stewart, has carried the ball 41 times for 282 yards (31.3 per game), with three touchdowns this year.
    • This season Jaison Patterson has racked up 232 yards (25.8 per game) on 61 attempts with two touchdowns.
    • Tyrone Broden's team-high 543 receiving yards (60.3 yards per game) have come on 31 receptions with five touchdowns.
    • Austin Osborne has reeled in 48 passes for 393 yards (43.7 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
    • Christian Sims' 34 receptions have netted him 367 yards (40.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Toledo Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/16/2021

    Central Michigan

    L 26-23

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Western Michigan

    W 34-15

    Home

    11/2/2021

    Eastern Michigan

    L 52-49

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Bowling Green

    -

    Away

    11/16/2021

    Ohio

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Akron

    -

    Home

    Bowling Green Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/16/2021

    Northern Illinois

    L 34-26

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Eastern Michigan

    L 55-24

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Buffalo

    W 56-44

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Toledo

    -

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Miami (OH)

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Ohio

    -

    Home

