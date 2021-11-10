Publish date:
How to Watch Toledo Rockets vs. Bowling Green Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Toledo Rockets (4-5, 0-0 MAC) will clash with a fellow MAC squad when they go to the Bowling Green Falcons (3-6, 0-0 MAC) on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at Doyt L. Perry Stadium. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bowling Green vs. Toledo
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 10, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Stadium: Doyt L. Perry Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Toledo and Bowling Green Stats
- The Rockets average just 0.2 more points per game (30.8) than the Falcons allow (30.6).
- The Rockets have turned the ball over five times this season, nine fewer than the Falcons have forced (14).
- The Rockets have allowed 22.0 points per game this season, close to the same amount as the 23.6 the Falcons have scored.
- The Falcons have 15 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Rockets.
Toledo Players to Watch
- DeQuan Finn has been a dual threat to lead Toledo in both passing and rushing. He has 1,185 passing yards (131.7 ypg), completing 55.8% of his passes and throwing eight touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's rushed for 348 yards (38.7 ypg) on 88 carries with six rushing touchdowns.
- The team's top rusher, Bryant Koback, has carried the ball 136 times for 830 yards (92.2 per game), with eight touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 232 receiving yards (25.8 per game) on 20 catches with one receiving touchdown.
- Devin Maddox's 478 receiving yards (53.1 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 31 receptions and three touchdowns.
- Isaiah Winstead has put up a 375-yard season so far (41.7 receiving yards per game), reeling in 27 passes.
Bowling Green Players to Watch
- Matt McDonald leads Bowling Green with 2,127 passing yards (236.3 ypg) on 188-of-308 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Terion Stewart, has carried the ball 41 times for 282 yards (31.3 per game), with three touchdowns this year.
- This season Jaison Patterson has racked up 232 yards (25.8 per game) on 61 attempts with two touchdowns.
- Tyrone Broden's team-high 543 receiving yards (60.3 yards per game) have come on 31 receptions with five touchdowns.
- Austin Osborne has reeled in 48 passes for 393 yards (43.7 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
- Christian Sims' 34 receptions have netted him 367 yards (40.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Toledo Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/16/2021
Central Michigan
L 26-23
Away
10/23/2021
Western Michigan
W 34-15
Home
11/2/2021
Eastern Michigan
L 52-49
Home
11/10/2021
Bowling Green
-
Away
11/16/2021
Ohio
-
Away
11/27/2021
Akron
-
Home
Bowling Green Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/16/2021
Northern Illinois
L 34-26
Away
10/23/2021
Eastern Michigan
L 55-24
Home
10/30/2021
Buffalo
W 56-44
Away
11/10/2021
Toledo
-
Home
11/16/2021
Miami (OH)
-
Away
11/26/2021
Ohio
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
November
10
2021
Toledo at Bowling Green
TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)