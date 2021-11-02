Sep 11, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Toledo Rockets quarterback Carter Bradley (2) and quarterback Dequan Finn (7) celebrate after Finn scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The Toledo Rockets (4-4, 0-0 MAC) meet a fellow MAC opponent when they host the Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-3, 0-0 MAC) on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at the The Glass Bowl.

How to Watch Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan

Game Day: Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Tuesday, November 2, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: The Glass Bowl

The Glass Bowl

Betting Information for Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan

Favorite Spread Total Toledo -9 53

Toledo and Eastern Michigan Stats

This year, the Rockets put up 3.6 more points per game (28.5) than the Eagles give up (24.9).

The Rockets have turned the ball over two times this season, eight fewer than the Eagles have forced (10).

The Eagles have put an average of 32.8 points per game on the board this year, 14.5 more than the 18.3 the Rockets have surrendered.

The Eagles have 10 giveaways this season, while the Rockets have 14 takeaways .

Toledo Players to Watch

Carter Bradley has 954 passing yards (119.3 ypg) to lead Toledo, completing 59.7% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes and one interception this season.

Bryant Koback's team-high 650 rushing yards (81.3 per game) have come on 121 carries, with six touchdowns this year. He's also added 216 yards (27.0 per game) on 18 catches with one touchdown.

This season DeQuan Finn has piled up 77 carries for 351 yards (43.9 per game) and six touchdowns.

Devin Maddox's team-leading 407 receiving yards (50.9 yards per game) have come on 26 receptions with three touchdowns.

Isaiah Winstead has racked up 310 receiving yards (38.8 yards per game), reeling in 21 passes this year.

Eastern Michigan Players to Watch

Ben Bryant has 1,836 passing yards (229.5 ypg) to lead Eastern Michigan, completing 69% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jawon Hamilton, has carried the ball 67 times for 347 yards (43.4 per game), with three touchdowns this year.

This season Darius Boone Jr. has racked up 83 carries for 308 yards (38.5 per game) and six touchdowns.

Hassan Beydoun's 530 receiving yards (66.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 52 receptions and one touchdown.

Dylan Drummond has racked up 501 receiving yards (62.6 yards per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 40 passes this year.

Zach Westmoreland's 12 grabs have yielded 249 yards (31.1 ypg) and one touchdown.

