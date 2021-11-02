Publish date:
How to Watch Toledo Rockets vs. Eastern Michigan Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Toledo Rockets (4-4, 0-0 MAC) meet a fellow MAC opponent when they host the Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-3, 0-0 MAC) on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at the The Glass Bowl. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 2, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: The Glass Bowl
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Toledo
-9
53
Toledo and Eastern Michigan Stats
- This year, the Rockets put up 3.6 more points per game (28.5) than the Eagles give up (24.9).
- The Rockets have turned the ball over two times this season, eight fewer than the Eagles have forced (10).
- The Eagles have put an average of 32.8 points per game on the board this year, 14.5 more than the 18.3 the Rockets have surrendered.
- The Eagles have 10 giveaways this season, while the Rockets have 14 takeaways .
Toledo Players to Watch
- Carter Bradley has 954 passing yards (119.3 ypg) to lead Toledo, completing 59.7% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes and one interception this season.
- Bryant Koback's team-high 650 rushing yards (81.3 per game) have come on 121 carries, with six touchdowns this year. He's also added 216 yards (27.0 per game) on 18 catches with one touchdown.
- This season DeQuan Finn has piled up 77 carries for 351 yards (43.9 per game) and six touchdowns.
- Devin Maddox's team-leading 407 receiving yards (50.9 yards per game) have come on 26 receptions with three touchdowns.
- Isaiah Winstead has racked up 310 receiving yards (38.8 yards per game), reeling in 21 passes this year.
Eastern Michigan Players to Watch
- Ben Bryant has 1,836 passing yards (229.5 ypg) to lead Eastern Michigan, completing 69% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Jawon Hamilton, has carried the ball 67 times for 347 yards (43.4 per game), with three touchdowns this year.
- This season Darius Boone Jr. has racked up 83 carries for 308 yards (38.5 per game) and six touchdowns.
- Hassan Beydoun's 530 receiving yards (66.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 52 receptions and one touchdown.
- Dylan Drummond has racked up 501 receiving yards (62.6 yards per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 40 passes this year.
- Zach Westmoreland's 12 grabs have yielded 249 yards (31.1 ypg) and one touchdown.
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
November
2
2021
Eastern Michigan at Toledo
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)