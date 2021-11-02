Skip to main content
    • November 2, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Toledo Rockets vs. Eastern Michigan Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Sep 11, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Toledo Rockets quarterback Carter Bradley (2) and quarterback Dequan Finn (7) celebrate after Finn scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

    Sep 11, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Toledo Rockets quarterback Carter Bradley (2) and quarterback Dequan Finn (7) celebrate after Finn scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

    The Toledo Rockets (4-4, 0-0 MAC) meet a fellow MAC opponent when they host the Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-3, 0-0 MAC) on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at the The Glass Bowl. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan

    Betting Information for Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan

    Toledo vs Eastern Michigan Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Toledo

    -9

    53

    Toledo and Eastern Michigan Stats

    • This year, the Rockets put up 3.6 more points per game (28.5) than the Eagles give up (24.9).
    • The Rockets have turned the ball over two times this season, eight fewer than the Eagles have forced (10).
    • The Eagles have put an average of 32.8 points per game on the board this year, 14.5 more than the 18.3 the Rockets have surrendered.
    • The Eagles have 10 giveaways this season, while the Rockets have 14 takeaways .

    Toledo Players to Watch

    • Carter Bradley has 954 passing yards (119.3 ypg) to lead Toledo, completing 59.7% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes and one interception this season.
    • Bryant Koback's team-high 650 rushing yards (81.3 per game) have come on 121 carries, with six touchdowns this year. He's also added 216 yards (27.0 per game) on 18 catches with one touchdown.
    • This season DeQuan Finn has piled up 77 carries for 351 yards (43.9 per game) and six touchdowns.
    • Devin Maddox's team-leading 407 receiving yards (50.9 yards per game) have come on 26 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Isaiah Winstead has racked up 310 receiving yards (38.8 yards per game), reeling in 21 passes this year.

    Eastern Michigan Players to Watch

    • Ben Bryant has 1,836 passing yards (229.5 ypg) to lead Eastern Michigan, completing 69% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Jawon Hamilton, has carried the ball 67 times for 347 yards (43.4 per game), with three touchdowns this year.
    • This season Darius Boone Jr. has racked up 83 carries for 308 yards (38.5 per game) and six touchdowns.
    • Hassan Beydoun's 530 receiving yards (66.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 52 receptions and one touchdown.
    • Dylan Drummond has racked up 501 receiving yards (62.6 yards per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 40 passes this year.
    • Zach Westmoreland's 12 grabs have yielded 249 yards (31.1 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    2
    2021

    Eastern Michigan at Toledo

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17071642
    MLB

    How to Watch World Series Game 6: Atlanta Braves at Houston Astros

    6 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans 2
    CONCACAF Liga de Campeones

    How to Watch Forge FC vs. Santos de Guápiles FC

    6 minutes ago
    Oct 26, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) fights for a loose ball with Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) and guard Stephen Curry (30) during the second half at Paycom Center. Golden State won 106-98. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Charlotte Hornets vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Oct 31, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) loses the ball after driving between Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph (18) and forward Kelly Olynyk (13) in the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Oct 30, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) is defended by New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte (3) and Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) dive for a loose ball in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

    33 minutes ago
    Nov 1, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) fouls Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

    34 minutes ago
    Nov 1, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) fouls Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Chicago Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

    35 minutes ago
    Nov 1, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) moves through Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarett Allen (31) and forward center Evan Mobley (4) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

    35 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy