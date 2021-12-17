Toledo vs. Middle Tennessee: Bahamas Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/17/2021

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Toledo Rockets vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders: Bahamas Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 22, 2021; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders running back Chaton Mobley (44) runs the ball against the Connecticut Huskies in the second half at Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

    The Bahamas Bowl will feature the Toledo Rockets hitting the field against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders on December 17, 2021, starting at 12:00 PM ET. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Toledo vs. Middle Tennessee

    Betting Information for Toledo vs. Middle Tennessee

    Toledo vs Middle Tennessee Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Toledo

    -10.5

    49.5

    Toledo and Middle Tennessee Stats

    • The Rockets rack up 34.2 points per game, 8.4 more than the Blue Raiders surrender per contest (25.8).
    • The Rockets have turned the ball over five times this season, 26 fewer than the Blue Raiders have forced (31).
    • The Blue Raiders have scored 29.8 points per game this year, 8.8 more than the Rockets have given up.
    • The Blue Raiders have turned the ball over 20 times this season, three more turnovers than the Rockets have forced (17).

    Toledo Players to Watch

    • DeQuan Finn has thrown for 1,862 yards (155.2 ypg) to lead Toledo, completing 59.7% of his passes and collecting 16 touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also run for 419 yards (34.9 ypg) on 100 carries with eight rushing touchdowns.
    • Bryant Koback's team-high 1,289 rushing yards (107.4 per game) have come on 191 carries, with 16 touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 28 catches for 329 yards (27.4 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Devin Maddox's 562 receiving yards (46.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 38 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • Isaiah Winstead has put up a 489-yard season so far (40.8 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 34 passes.
    • Matt Landers has hauled in 16 catches for 377 yards (31.4 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

    Middle Tennessee Players to Watch

    • Chase Cunningham leads Middle Tennessee with 1,318 passing yards (109.8 ypg) on 110-of-176 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.
    • Martell Pettaway has carried the ball 74 times for a team-high 359 yards (29.9 per game), with three touchdowns this year.
    • This season Chaton Mobley has racked up 53 carries for 241 yards (20.1 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Jimmy Marshall's 510 receiving yards (42.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 45 receptions with six touchdowns.
    • Yusuf Ali has reeled in 36 passes for 433 yards (36.1 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
    • Jarrin Pierce's 39 grabs have turned into 409 yards (34.1 ypg) and five touchdowns.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    17
    2021

    Bahamas Bowl: Middle Tennessee State vs. Toledo

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

