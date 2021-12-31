How to Watch Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Washington State vs Central Michigan

Skip to main content
    December 31, 2021
    How to Watch the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Washington State vs Central Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Washington State and Central Michigan will play in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl after both lost their original bowl opponents
    Washington State was always supposed to play in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, but will now play Central Michigan instead of Miami. The Chippewas were supposed to play Boise State in the Arizona Bowl, but both the Hurricanes and Broncos had to pull out of the games due to COVID-19 concerns which led to this matchup.

    How to Watch the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 31, 2021

    Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

    TV: CBS (WHIO – Dayton, OH)

    Live stream Washington State vs Central Michigan on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Central Michigan will now get a chance to upset a Power Five team as it tries to win its fifth straight game.

    The Chippewas started the season just 2-3, but got hot, winning six of their last seven games to finish the season 8-4 and playing as well as anyone in the MAC.

    Friday they will look to prove they can beat the big boys when they take on a Washington State team that won three of its last four.

    The Cougars, like the Chippewas, got off to a slow start as they were just 1-3 after four games, but turned their season around. They would finish the year winning six of their last eight to finish a very respectable 8-4.

    Washington State has showed they could score a lot of points all year long and will look to do that again when it plays Central Michigan on Friday.

    This should be an interesting game between two teams that weren't expecting to play each other.

    How To Watch

    December
    31
    2021

    Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Washington State vs Central Michigan

    TV CHANNEL: CBS (WHIO – Dayton, OH)
    Time
    12:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
