Towson vs. James Madison: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

How to Watch Towson Tigers vs. James Madison Dukes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The James Madison Dukes (9-1, 0-0 CAA) and Towson Tigers (4-6, 0-0 CAA) will meet on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field, in a clash of CAA rivals. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch James Madison vs. Towson
- Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Stadium: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
James Madison and Towson Stats
- The Dukes average 12.0 more points per game (37.9) than the Tigers allow (25.9).
- This year, the Dukes have zero turnovers, one fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (1).
- The Tigers, on average, score 4.5 more points (20.5) than the Dukes allow (16.0).
- This year the Tigers have turned the ball over two times, two more than the Dukes' takeaways (0).
James Madison Players to Watch
- Cole Johnson has 2,590 passing yards (259.0 ypg) to lead James Madison, completing 66.9% of his passes and collecting 26 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 201 rushing yards (20.1 ypg) on 60 carries with five rushing touchdowns.
- Latrele Palmer has carried the ball 135 times for a team-high 645 yards (64.5 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
- This season Percy Agyei-Obese has racked up 65 carries for 221 yards (22.1 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Antwane Wells Jr.'s team-leading 887 receiving yards (88.7 yards per game) have come on 58 receptions with eight touchdowns.
- Kris Thornton has reeled in 64 passes for 780 yards (78.0 yards per game) and 10 touchdowns this year.
- Solomon Vanhorse's 21 catches have netted him 194 yards (19.4 ypg) and three touchdowns.
Towson Players to Watch
- Chris Ferguson leads Towson with 1,477 passing yards (147.7 ypg) on 138-of-237 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.
- Jerry Howard Jr. has carried the ball 161 times for a team-high 770 yards (77.0 per game), with three touchdowns this year.
- This season Devin Matthews has racked up 271 yards (27.1 per game) on 84 attempts with eight touchdowns.
- Caleb Smith's 527 receiving yards (52.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 45 receptions with four touchdowns.
- Darian Street has put up a 326-yard season so far (32.6 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 23 passes.
- Jabari Allen's 28 grabs are good enough for 250 yards (25.0 ypg) and three touchdowns.
James Madison Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/30/2021
Elon
W 45-21
Home
11/6/2021
Campbell
W 51-14
Home
11/13/2021
William & Mary
W 32-22
Away
11/20/2021
Towson
-
Home
Towson Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/30/2021
Albany (NY)
W 38-24
Home
11/6/2021
Richmond
L 28-17
Away
11/13/2021
Elon
L 37-14
Home
11/20/2021
James Madison
-
Away
