Towson vs. James Madison: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Towson Tigers vs. James Madison Dukes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Silhouette view of a portion of Camp Randall Stadium during the game between the BYU Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

    Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Silhouette view of a portion of Camp Randall Stadium during the game between the BYU Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

    The James Madison Dukes (9-1, 0-0 CAA) and Towson Tigers (4-6, 0-0 CAA) will meet on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field, in a clash of CAA rivals. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch James Madison vs. Towson

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
    • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Stadium: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    James Madison and Towson Stats

    • The Dukes average 12.0 more points per game (37.9) than the Tigers allow (25.9).
    • This year, the Dukes have zero turnovers, one fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (1).
    • The Tigers, on average, score 4.5 more points (20.5) than the Dukes allow (16.0).
    • This year the Tigers have turned the ball over two times, two more than the Dukes' takeaways (0).

    James Madison Players to Watch

    • Cole Johnson has 2,590 passing yards (259.0 ypg) to lead James Madison, completing 66.9% of his passes and collecting 26 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 201 rushing yards (20.1 ypg) on 60 carries with five rushing touchdowns.
    • Latrele Palmer has carried the ball 135 times for a team-high 645 yards (64.5 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
    • This season Percy Agyei-Obese has racked up 65 carries for 221 yards (22.1 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Antwane Wells Jr.'s team-leading 887 receiving yards (88.7 yards per game) have come on 58 receptions with eight touchdowns.
    • Kris Thornton has reeled in 64 passes for 780 yards (78.0 yards per game) and 10 touchdowns this year.
    • Solomon Vanhorse's 21 catches have netted him 194 yards (19.4 ypg) and three touchdowns.

    Towson Players to Watch

    • Chris Ferguson leads Towson with 1,477 passing yards (147.7 ypg) on 138-of-237 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.
    • Jerry Howard Jr. has carried the ball 161 times for a team-high 770 yards (77.0 per game), with three touchdowns this year.
    • This season Devin Matthews has racked up 271 yards (27.1 per game) on 84 attempts with eight touchdowns.
    • Caleb Smith's 527 receiving yards (52.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 45 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • Darian Street has put up a 326-yard season so far (32.6 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 23 passes.
    • Jabari Allen's 28 grabs are good enough for 250 yards (25.0 ypg) and three touchdowns.

    James Madison Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/30/2021

    Elon

    W 45-21

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Campbell

    W 51-14

    Home

    11/13/2021

    William & Mary

    W 32-22

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Towson

    -

    Home

    Towson Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/30/2021

    Albany (NY)

    W 38-24

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Richmond

    L 28-17

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Elon

    L 37-14

    Home

    11/20/2021

    James Madison

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    Towson at James Madison

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    2:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    james madison football
    College Football

    How to Watch Towson at James Madison

    3 minutes ago
    Sep 4, 2021; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Montana State Bobcats quarterback Matthew McKay (1) hands off to running back Isaiah Ifanse (22) against the Wyoming Cowboys during the fourth quarter at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Montana State at Montana

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17159383
    College Football

    How to Watch Illinois at Iowa

    3 minutes ago
    Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Silhouette view of a portion of Camp Randall Stadium during the game between the BYU Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Towson vs. James Madison: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Alex Padilla (8) and offensive lineman Tyler Linderbaum (65) in action against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Illinois vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Cheney, WA, USA; Montana Grizzlies quarterback Camron Humphrey (2) runs the ball against Eastern Washington Eagles defensive back Calin Criner (4) in the first half at Roos Field. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Montana State vs. Montana: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Silhouette view of a portion of Camp Randall Stadium during the game between the BYU Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    James Madison vs. Towson: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Brandon Peters (18) hands the ball off to running back Chase Brown (2) in the third quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Iowa vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Cheney, WA, USA; Montana Grizzlies running back Xavier Harris (13) is pursued by Eastern Washington Eagles defensive back Marlon Jones Jr. (20) in the first half at Roos Field. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Montana vs. Montana State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy