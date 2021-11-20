Towson vs. James Madison: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Silhouette view of a portion of Camp Randall Stadium during the game between the BYU Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The James Madison Dukes (9-1, 0-0 CAA) and Towson Tigers (4-6, 0-0 CAA) will meet on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field, in a clash of CAA rivals. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch James Madison vs. Towson

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Stadium: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field

James Madison and Towson Stats

The Dukes average 12.0 more points per game (37.9) than the Tigers allow (25.9).

This year, the Dukes have zero turnovers, one fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (1).

The Tigers, on average, score 4.5 more points (20.5) than the Dukes allow (16.0).

This year the Tigers have turned the ball over two times, two more than the Dukes' takeaways (0).

James Madison Players to Watch

Cole Johnson has 2,590 passing yards (259.0 ypg) to lead James Madison, completing 66.9% of his passes and collecting 26 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 201 rushing yards (20.1 ypg) on 60 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Latrele Palmer has carried the ball 135 times for a team-high 645 yards (64.5 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season Percy Agyei-Obese has racked up 65 carries for 221 yards (22.1 per game) and two touchdowns.

Antwane Wells Jr.'s team-leading 887 receiving yards (88.7 yards per game) have come on 58 receptions with eight touchdowns.

Kris Thornton has reeled in 64 passes for 780 yards (78.0 yards per game) and 10 touchdowns this year.

Solomon Vanhorse's 21 catches have netted him 194 yards (19.4 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Towson Players to Watch

Chris Ferguson leads Towson with 1,477 passing yards (147.7 ypg) on 138-of-237 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.

Jerry Howard Jr. has carried the ball 161 times for a team-high 770 yards (77.0 per game), with three touchdowns this year.

This season Devin Matthews has racked up 271 yards (27.1 per game) on 84 attempts with eight touchdowns.

Caleb Smith's 527 receiving yards (52.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 45 receptions with four touchdowns.

Darian Street has put up a 326-yard season so far (32.6 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 23 passes.

Jabari Allen's 28 grabs are good enough for 250 yards (25.0 ypg) and three touchdowns.

James Madison Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/30/2021 Elon W 45-21 Home 11/6/2021 Campbell W 51-14 Home 11/13/2021 William & Mary W 32-22 Away 11/20/2021 Towson - Home

Towson Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/30/2021 Albany (NY) W 38-24 Home 11/6/2021 Richmond L 28-17 Away 11/13/2021 Elon L 37-14 Home 11/20/2021 James Madison - Away

