Towson vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/6/2021

How to Watch Towson Tigers vs. Richmond Spiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Richmond Spiders (3-5, 0-0 CAA) face a fellow CAA opponent when they host the Towson Tigers (4-4, 0-0 CAA) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at E. Claiborne Robins Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Richmond vs. Towson
- Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Stadium: E. Claiborne Robins Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Richmond and Towson Stats
- The Spiders rack up 3.7 fewer points per game (20.6) than the Tigers surrender (24.3).
- This year, the Spiders have zero turnovers, one fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (1).
- The Tigers' average points scored this season (21.8) and the Spiders' average points allowed (19.9) are within 1.9 points.
- The Tigers have turned the ball over two times this season, one more turnover than the Spiders have forced (1).
Richmond Players to Watch
- Joe Mancuso has thrown for 1,155 yards (144.4 ypg) to lead Richmond, completing 60.3% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 206 rushing yards (25.8 ypg) on 34 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
- Savon Smith has carried the ball 78 times for a team-high 384 yards (48.0 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
- This season Aaron Dykes has racked up 88 carries for 344 yards (43.0 per game) and four touchdowns, while also catching 20 passes for 221 yards (27.6 per game) and four touchdowns.
- Leroy Henley's 312 receiving yards (39.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 25 receptions with two touchdowns.
- Jasiah Williams has reeled in 30 passes for 293 yards (36.6 yards per game) this year.
- Isaac Brown has hauled in 17 catches for 231 yards (28.9 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.
Towson Players to Watch
- Chris Ferguson has 1,317 passing yards (164.6 ypg) to lead Towson, completing 58.9% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Jerry Howard Jr., has carried the ball 131 times for 559 yards (69.9 per game), with three touchdowns this year. He's also caught 14 passes for 125 yards (15.6 per game) and one touchdown.
- This season Devin Matthews has racked up 75 carries for 245 yards (30.6 per game) and eight touchdowns.
- Caleb Smith's 423 receiving yards (52.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 37 receptions with three touchdowns.
- Darian Street has totaled 250 receiving yards (31.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 19 passes this year.
- Jabari Allen's 22 catches have turned into 211 yards (26.4 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Richmond Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/16/2021
James Madison
L 19-3
Home
10/23/2021
Stony Brook
L 27-14
Away
10/30/2021
New Hampshire
W 35-21
Away
11/6/2021
Towson
-
Home
11/13/2021
Delaware
-
Home
11/20/2021
William & Mary
-
Away
Towson Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/16/2021
Rhode Island
W 28-7
Home
10/23/2021
William & Mary
L 40-14
Away
10/30/2021
Albany (NY)
W 38-24
Home
11/6/2021
Richmond
-
Away
11/13/2021
Elon
-
Home
11/20/2021
James Madison
-
Away
