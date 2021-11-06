Towson vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/6/2021

Sep 25, 2021; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Richmond Spiders quarterback Beau English (17) looks to throw the ball against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the first quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The Richmond Spiders (3-5, 0-0 CAA) face a fellow CAA opponent when they host the Towson Tigers (4-4, 0-0 CAA) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at E. Claiborne Robins Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Richmond vs. Towson

Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Saturday, November 6, 2021 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Stadium: E. Claiborne Robins Stadium

E. Claiborne Robins Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Richmond and Towson Stats

The Spiders rack up 3.7 fewer points per game (20.6) than the Tigers surrender (24.3).

This year, the Spiders have zero turnovers, one fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (1).

The Tigers' average points scored this season (21.8) and the Spiders' average points allowed (19.9) are within 1.9 points.

The Tigers have turned the ball over two times this season, one more turnover than the Spiders have forced (1).

Richmond Players to Watch

Joe Mancuso has thrown for 1,155 yards (144.4 ypg) to lead Richmond, completing 60.3% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 206 rushing yards (25.8 ypg) on 34 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Savon Smith has carried the ball 78 times for a team-high 384 yards (48.0 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season Aaron Dykes has racked up 88 carries for 344 yards (43.0 per game) and four touchdowns, while also catching 20 passes for 221 yards (27.6 per game) and four touchdowns.

Leroy Henley's 312 receiving yards (39.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 25 receptions with two touchdowns.

Jasiah Williams has reeled in 30 passes for 293 yards (36.6 yards per game) this year.

Isaac Brown has hauled in 17 catches for 231 yards (28.9 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Towson Players to Watch

Chris Ferguson has 1,317 passing yards (164.6 ypg) to lead Towson, completing 58.9% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jerry Howard Jr., has carried the ball 131 times for 559 yards (69.9 per game), with three touchdowns this year. He's also caught 14 passes for 125 yards (15.6 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Devin Matthews has racked up 75 carries for 245 yards (30.6 per game) and eight touchdowns.

Caleb Smith's 423 receiving yards (52.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 37 receptions with three touchdowns.

Darian Street has totaled 250 receiving yards (31.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 19 passes this year.

Jabari Allen's 22 catches have turned into 211 yards (26.4 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Richmond Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/16/2021 James Madison L 19-3 Home 10/23/2021 Stony Brook L 27-14 Away 10/30/2021 New Hampshire W 35-21 Away 11/6/2021 Towson - Home 11/13/2021 Delaware - Home 11/20/2021 William & Mary - Away

Towson Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/16/2021 Rhode Island W 28-7 Home 10/23/2021 William & Mary L 40-14 Away 10/30/2021 Albany (NY) W 38-24 Home 11/6/2021 Richmond - Away 11/13/2021 Elon - Home 11/20/2021 James Madison - Away

Regional restrictions apply.