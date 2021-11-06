Towson vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/6/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Towson Tigers vs. Richmond Spiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Sep 25, 2021; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Richmond Spiders quarterback Beau English (17) looks to throw the ball against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the first quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

    Sep 25, 2021; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Richmond Spiders quarterback Beau English (17) looks to throw the ball against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the first quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

    The Richmond Spiders (3-5, 0-0 CAA) face a fellow CAA opponent when they host the Towson Tigers (4-4, 0-0 CAA) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at E. Claiborne Robins Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Richmond vs. Towson

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021
    • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Stadium: E. Claiborne Robins Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Richmond and Towson Stats

    • The Spiders rack up 3.7 fewer points per game (20.6) than the Tigers surrender (24.3).
    • This year, the Spiders have zero turnovers, one fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (1).
    • The Tigers' average points scored this season (21.8) and the Spiders' average points allowed (19.9) are within 1.9 points.
    • The Tigers have turned the ball over two times this season, one more turnover than the Spiders have forced (1).

    Richmond Players to Watch

    • Joe Mancuso has thrown for 1,155 yards (144.4 ypg) to lead Richmond, completing 60.3% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 206 rushing yards (25.8 ypg) on 34 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
    • Savon Smith has carried the ball 78 times for a team-high 384 yards (48.0 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
    • This season Aaron Dykes has racked up 88 carries for 344 yards (43.0 per game) and four touchdowns, while also catching 20 passes for 221 yards (27.6 per game) and four touchdowns.
    • Leroy Henley's 312 receiving yards (39.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 25 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Jasiah Williams has reeled in 30 passes for 293 yards (36.6 yards per game) this year.
    • Isaac Brown has hauled in 17 catches for 231 yards (28.9 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

    Towson Players to Watch

    • Chris Ferguson has 1,317 passing yards (164.6 ypg) to lead Towson, completing 58.9% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Jerry Howard Jr., has carried the ball 131 times for 559 yards (69.9 per game), with three touchdowns this year. He's also caught 14 passes for 125 yards (15.6 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Devin Matthews has racked up 75 carries for 245 yards (30.6 per game) and eight touchdowns.
    • Caleb Smith's 423 receiving yards (52.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 37 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Darian Street has totaled 250 receiving yards (31.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 19 passes this year.
    • Jabari Allen's 22 catches have turned into 211 yards (26.4 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Richmond Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/16/2021

    James Madison

    L 19-3

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Stony Brook

    L 27-14

    Away

    10/30/2021

    New Hampshire

    W 35-21

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Towson

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Delaware

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    William & Mary

    -

    Away

    Towson Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/16/2021

    Rhode Island

    W 28-7

    Home

    10/23/2021

    William & Mary

    L 40-14

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Albany (NY)

    W 38-24

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Richmond

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Elon

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    James Madison

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    Towson at Richmond

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    2:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16952447
    PGA Tour

    How to Watch World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, Third Round

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_17094381
    NHL

    How to Watch Lightning at Senators

    4 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    College Football

    How to Watch Towson at Richmond

    4 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    College Football

    How to Watch Sioux Falls at Wayne State

    4 minutes ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Richmond Spiders quarterback Beau English (17) looks to throw the ball against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the first quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Towson vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/6/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Richmond Spiders quarterback Beau English (17) throws a pass against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the third quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Richmond vs. Towson: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/6/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Nov 5, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) dunks the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) defends during the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

    25 minutes ago
    Nov 4, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) guards Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) in the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

    27 minutes ago
    Nov 5, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington (33) hits a three point shot over Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) late during the second half of the game at Moda Center. The Blazers won 110-106. Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Indiana Pacers vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

    28 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy