James Madison looks to close out the regular season strong against conference opponent Towson on Saturday.

James Madison is riding high as the Dukes have won five games in a row and are 9–1 on the season. They look to finish their season strong in their final game against Towson.

The Dukes are just one point away from an undefeated season to this point, as they lost at the midway point of the season to Villanova 28–27.

How to Watch Towson at James Madison:

Game Date: Nov. 20, 2021

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Washington

You can stream the Towson vs. James Madison game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Dukes have done so well and they've been one of the best FCS programs for some time. They have been approved to move up to the FBS level. The program has accepted an invitation to join the Sun Belt Conference, but the Colonial Athletic Association has announced that JMU will not be able to participate in any conference championships before its official departure in June 2022.

While that continues to play out, the Dukes have to handle business against Towson. The Tigers are 4–6 on the season and 3–4 in the CAA.

James Madison is led by quarterback Cole Johnson. He has a 26–2 ratio of touchdowns to interceptions and will look to put on a statement to finish the season and their time in the FCS.

Regional restrictions may apply.