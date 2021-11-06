Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Towson at Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Towson goes for its fourth win in five games when it travels to Richmond Saturday afternoon.
    Author:

    Towson heads to Richmond after beating Albany 38-24 last Saturday. The Tigers ran out to a 24-0 halftime lead and held on for their third straight win at home.

    How to Watch Towson at Richmond Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 6, 2021

    Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Washington

    Live stream the Towson at Richmond game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Despite their three straight wins at home, the Tigers have lost their last three on the road. Their only road win of the year was a season opening win at Morgan State. 

    The win agains the Great Danes last Saturday evened the Tigers record to 4-4 overall and moved them to 3-2 in the CAA.

    They look to snap their three-game road losing streak and beat a Richmond team that is coming off a big 35-21 road win over New Hampshire.

    The Spiders used a huge 18-point fourth quarter to erase a 21-17 deficit to pick up their third win of the year and get their first win in the CAA.

    The last time these two schools played was back in 2017, with the Spiders coming out on top 23-3. They hope they can repeat that and pick up their second conference win on the year.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    Towson at Richmond

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Washington
    Time
    2:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16952447
    PGA Tour

    How to Watch World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, Third Round

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_17094381
    NHL

    How to Watch Lightning at Senators

    4 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    College Football

    How to Watch Towson at Richmond

    4 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    College Football

    How to Watch Sioux Falls at Wayne State

    4 minutes ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Richmond Spiders quarterback Beau English (17) looks to throw the ball against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the first quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Towson vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/6/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Richmond Spiders quarterback Beau English (17) throws a pass against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the third quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Richmond vs. Towson: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/6/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Nov 5, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) dunks the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) defends during the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

    25 minutes ago
    Nov 4, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) guards Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) in the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

    27 minutes ago
    Nov 5, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington (33) hits a three point shot over Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) late during the second half of the game at Moda Center. The Blazers won 110-106. Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Indiana Pacers vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

    28 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy