Towson goes for its fourth win in five games when it travels to Richmond Saturday afternoon.

Towson heads to Richmond after beating Albany 38-24 last Saturday. The Tigers ran out to a 24-0 halftime lead and held on for their third straight win at home.

How to Watch Towson at Richmond Today:

Game Date: Nov. 6, 2021

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Despite their three straight wins at home, the Tigers have lost their last three on the road. Their only road win of the year was a season opening win at Morgan State.

The win agains the Great Danes last Saturday evened the Tigers record to 4-4 overall and moved them to 3-2 in the CAA.

They look to snap their three-game road losing streak and beat a Richmond team that is coming off a big 35-21 road win over New Hampshire.

The Spiders used a huge 18-point fourth quarter to erase a 21-17 deficit to pick up their third win of the year and get their first win in the CAA.

The last time these two schools played was back in 2017, with the Spiders coming out on top 23-3. They hope they can repeat that and pick up their second conference win on the year.

