How to Watch the TransPerfect Music City Bowl Tennessee vs. Purdue

Tennessee and Purdue both look to finish their seasons with a big bowl win Thursday when they meet in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl.

How to Watch the TransPerfect Music City Bowl Today:

Game Date: Dec. 30, 2021

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

The Volunteers finished 7-5 in Josh Heupel's first year as head coach. They were competitive all year long but struggled against the best teams on their schedule.

The offense was good, but the defense had trouble stopping teams this year. Thursday, they will look to play better against a Purdue team that will be without its top receiver, David Bell.

Bell opted out of the bowl game to get ready for the NFL draft. The loss of Bell is tough for the Boilermakers' offense which relied on him a lot during the season.

This will be Purdue's first bowl since 2018 when they got beat by Auburn in this same bowl.

Thursday they will look to get a big bowl win in just their second-ever meeting with Tennessee. The Boilermakers won the only other time they played back in 1979.

