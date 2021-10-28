Troy vs. Coastal Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/28/2021

Oct 20, 2021; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers linebacker Nick Hampton (31) catches Coastal Carolina Chanticleers quarterback Grayson McCall (10) and sacks him during the second half at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Sun Belt foes meet when the No. 24 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) and the Troy Trojans (4-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) play on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Brooks Stadium. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Coastal Carolina vs. Troy

Game Day: Thursday, October 28, 2021

Thursday, October 28, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Brooks Stadium

Coastal Carolina and Troy Stats

The Chanticleers score 26.1 more points per game (45.7) than the Trojans surrender (19.6).

This year, the Chanticleers have three turnovers, 14 fewer than the Trojans have takeaways (17).

The Trojans have scored 25.3 points per game this year, 8.2 more than the Chanticleers have given up.

This year the Trojans have turned the ball over 10 times, six more than the Chanticleers' takeaways (4).

Coastal Carolina Players to Watch

Grayson McCall has 1,769 passing yards (252.7 ypg) to lead Coastal Carolina, completing 77.3% of his passes and throwing 15 touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 76 rushing yards (10.9 ypg) on 39 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Reese White, has carried the ball 68 times for 488 yards (69.7 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.

This season Shermari Jones has rushed for 433 yards (61.9 per game) on 55 carries with six touchdowns.

Jaivon Heiligh's 676 receiving yards (96.6 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 35 receptions and four touchdowns.

Isaiah Likely has grabbed 29 passes for 545 yards (77.9 yards per game) and eight touchdowns this year.

Kameron Brown has hauled in 18 receptions for 346 yards (49.4 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Troy Players to Watch

Taylor Powell has 1,171 passing yards (167.3 ypg) to lead Troy, completing 66.5% of his passes and throwing seven touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.

Kimani Vidal has carried the ball 93 times for a team-high 449 yards (64.1 per game), with four touchdowns this year.

This season B.J. Smith has racked up 53 carries for 240 yards (34.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

Tez Johnson's 418 receiving yards (59.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 45 receptions with two touchdowns.

Reggie Todd has grabbed 23 passes for 291 yards (41.6 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Luke Whittemore's 17 catches this season have resulted in 274 yards (39.1 ypg) and one touchdown.

Coastal Carolina Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/2/2021 UL Monroe W 59-6 Home 10/7/2021 Arkansas State W 52-20 Away 10/20/2021 Appalachian State L 30-27 Away 10/28/2021 Troy - Home 11/6/2021 Georgia Southern - Away 11/13/2021 Georgia State - Home 11/20/2021 Texas State - Home

Troy Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/2/2021 South Carolina L 23-14 Away 10/9/2021 Georgia Southern W 27-24 Home 10/16/2021 Texas State W 31-28 Away 10/28/2021 Coastal Carolina - Away 11/6/2021 South Alabama - Home 11/13/2021 Louisiana - Home 11/20/2021 Appalachian State - Home

