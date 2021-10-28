Troy vs. Coastal Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/28/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Troy Trojans vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Sun Belt foes meet when the No. 24 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) and the Troy Trojans (4-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) play on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Brooks Stadium. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Coastal Carolina vs. Troy
- Game Day: Thursday, October 28, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Brooks Stadium
Coastal Carolina and Troy Stats
- The Chanticleers score 26.1 more points per game (45.7) than the Trojans surrender (19.6).
- This year, the Chanticleers have three turnovers, 14 fewer than the Trojans have takeaways (17).
- The Trojans have scored 25.3 points per game this year, 8.2 more than the Chanticleers have given up.
- This year the Trojans have turned the ball over 10 times, six more than the Chanticleers' takeaways (4).
Coastal Carolina Players to Watch
- Grayson McCall has 1,769 passing yards (252.7 ypg) to lead Coastal Carolina, completing 77.3% of his passes and throwing 15 touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 76 rushing yards (10.9 ypg) on 39 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
- The team's top rusher, Reese White, has carried the ball 68 times for 488 yards (69.7 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.
- This season Shermari Jones has rushed for 433 yards (61.9 per game) on 55 carries with six touchdowns.
- Jaivon Heiligh's 676 receiving yards (96.6 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 35 receptions and four touchdowns.
- Isaiah Likely has grabbed 29 passes for 545 yards (77.9 yards per game) and eight touchdowns this year.
- Kameron Brown has hauled in 18 receptions for 346 yards (49.4 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.
Troy Players to Watch
- Taylor Powell has 1,171 passing yards (167.3 ypg) to lead Troy, completing 66.5% of his passes and throwing seven touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
- Kimani Vidal has carried the ball 93 times for a team-high 449 yards (64.1 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
- This season B.J. Smith has racked up 53 carries for 240 yards (34.3 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Tez Johnson's 418 receiving yards (59.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 45 receptions with two touchdowns.
- Reggie Todd has grabbed 23 passes for 291 yards (41.6 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
- Luke Whittemore's 17 catches this season have resulted in 274 yards (39.1 ypg) and one touchdown.
Coastal Carolina Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/2/2021
UL Monroe
W 59-6
Home
10/7/2021
Arkansas State
W 52-20
Away
10/20/2021
Appalachian State
L 30-27
Away
10/28/2021
Troy
-
Home
11/6/2021
Georgia Southern
-
Away
11/13/2021
Georgia State
-
Home
11/20/2021
Texas State
-
Home
Troy Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/2/2021
South Carolina
L 23-14
Away
10/9/2021
Georgia Southern
W 27-24
Home
10/16/2021
Texas State
W 31-28
Away
10/28/2021
Coastal Carolina
-
Away
11/6/2021
South Alabama
-
Home
11/13/2021
Louisiana
-
Home
11/20/2021
Appalachian State
-
Home
