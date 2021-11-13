Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    How to Watch Troy Trojans at Butler Bulldogs in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Butler looks for its third win in a row to start the season when it hosts Troy on Saturday in NCAA men's basketball.
    The Butler men's basketball team will play its second game in two days Saturday when Troy comes to town.

    The Bulldogs took care of Central Arkansas on Friday night, winning 85–53. Butler opened the season with a narrow win against IUPUI on Tuesday.

    How to Watch Troy at Butler in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 13, 2021

    Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: Fox Sports 2

    Live stream the Troy at Butler game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Central Arkansas played the Bulldogs tough for the first 16 minutes before Butler finally started to pull away. Freshman Jayden Davis scored 18 points to lead the Bulldogs.

    Butler will try to stay undefeated Saturday when it hosts a Troy team that is coming off a win in its season opener.

    Troy beat overmatched Carver College 104–42. The Trojans had little trouble in getting their first win, but the competition will be much tougher Saturday at Butler.

    Troy is looking to make a big early-season statement with an upset of Butler, but the Trojans will have to play well if they wants to accomplish that. The Bulldogs will need to focus on Troy before moving on to their next game against Michigan State.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    Troy Trojans at Butler Bulldogs

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 2
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17135229
