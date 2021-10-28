How to Watch Troy vs. Coastal Carolina

Skip to main content
    • October 28, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Troy at Coastal Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Troy will look for its third straight win and to pull off the upset Thursday night at Coastal Carolina.
    Author:

    Troy heads to Coastal Carolina Thursday after picking up two straight close wins. The Trojans slipped by Georgia Southern and Texas State in their last two games to improve their record to 4-3 on the year.

    How to Watch Troy at Coastal Carolina Today:

    Game Date: Oct. 28, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN2

    Live stream Troy at Coastal Carolina game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Troy needed a late field goal to beat Georgia Southern by three and then used a fourth quarter pick-six to take down Texas State 31-28 last week. The wins snapped a two-game losing streak and placed the team in a four way tie for first place in the Sun Belt West.

    One of the teams Troy is tied with is Coastal Carolina, which is trying to bounce back after having its 16-game regular season winning streak snapped last Wednesday.

    The Chanticleers' winning streak was finally ended by Appalachian State on a last-second field goal. The Mountaineers held Coastal Carolina to just seven points in the second half to pull off the huge upset.

    The loss dropped the Chanticleers to 24th in the national polls and erased any outside shot they had at slipping into the playoff. Now they must right themselves as they try and make push for a conference title.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    28
    2021

    Troy at Coastal Carolina

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Soccer Ball
    Liga MX

    How to Watch Atlas vs. Tijuana

    1 minute ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) lies down after bing taken out of the game in the during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Knicks at Bulls

    1 minute ago
    Soccer Fans
    College Football

    How to Watch Troy vs. Coastal Carolina

    1 minute ago
    Soccer Fans
    College Football

    How to Watch South Florida vs. East Carolina

    1 minute ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Troy Trojans quarterback Taylor Powell (7) looks to hand off to running back B.J. Smith (3) in the second quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Coastal Carolina vs. Troy: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/28/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; South Florida Bulls running back Jaren Mangham (0) reacts to the Brigham Young Cougars fans after his touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    East Carolina vs. South Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/28/2021

    1 minute ago
    Oct 9, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; East Carolina Pirates running back Rahjai Harris (47) runs the ball during the second half against the UCF Knights at Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    South Florida vs. East Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/28/2021

    1 minute ago
    Oct 20, 2021; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers linebacker Nick Hampton (31) catches Coastal Carolina Chanticleers quarterback Grayson McCall (10) and sacks him during the second half at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Troy vs. Coastal Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/28/2021

    1 minute ago
    kyler-murray
    SI Guide

    Kyler Murray, Cardinals Look to Continue Undefeated Season

    26 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy