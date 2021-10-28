How to Watch Troy vs. Coastal Carolina

Troy will look for its third straight win and to pull off the upset Thursday night at Coastal Carolina.

Troy heads to Coastal Carolina Thursday after picking up two straight close wins. The Trojans slipped by Georgia Southern and Texas State in their last two games to improve their record to 4-3 on the year.

How to Watch Troy at Coastal Carolina Today:

Game Date: Oct. 28, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream Troy at Coastal Carolina game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Troy needed a late field goal to beat Georgia Southern by three and then used a fourth quarter pick-six to take down Texas State 31-28 last week. The wins snapped a two-game losing streak and placed the team in a four way tie for first place in the Sun Belt West.

One of the teams Troy is tied with is Coastal Carolina, which is trying to bounce back after having its 16-game regular season winning streak snapped last Wednesday.

The Chanticleers' winning streak was finally ended by Appalachian State on a last-second field goal. The Mountaineers held Coastal Carolina to just seven points in the second half to pull off the huge upset.

The loss dropped the Chanticleers to 24th in the national polls and erased any outside shot they had at slipping into the playoff. Now they must right themselves as they try and make push for a conference title.

Regional restrictions may apply.