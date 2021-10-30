Oct 21, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Tulane Green Wave running back Tyjae Spears (22) runs the ball against the Southern Methodist Mustangs i the second quarter at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 2 Cincinnati Bearcats (7-0, 0-0 AAC) are on the road for an AAC clash versus the Tulane Green Wave (1-6, 0-0 AAC) at Yulman Stadium on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Tulane vs. Cincinnati

Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021

Saturday, October 30, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Yulman Stadium

Betting Information for Cincinnati vs. Tulane

Favorite Spread Total Cincinnati -27.5 61

Cincinnati and Tulane Stats

This year, the Bearcats average just 1.2 fewer points per game (41.1) than the Green Wave allow (42.3).

This year, the Bearcats have turned the ball over nine times, two more than the Green Wave's takeaways (7).

The Green Wave have put an average of 31.9 points per game on the board this year, 17.3 more than the 14.6 the Bearcats have surrendered.

This year the Green Wave have 16 turnovers, three fewer than the Bearcats have takeaways (19).

Cincinnati Players to Watch

Desmond Ridder has 1,620 passing yards (231.4 ypg) to lead Cincinnati, completing 63.6% of his passes and collecting 15 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 124 rushing yards (17.7 ypg) on 42 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jerome Ford, has carried the ball 117 times for 799 yards (114.1 per game), with 13 touchdowns this year.

This season Ryan Montgomery has piled up 125 yards (17.9 per game) on 19 carries.

Alec Pierce's 443 receiving yards (63.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 27 receptions with three touchdowns.

Tyler Scott has caught 13 passes for 255 yards (36.4 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Michael Young Jr.'s 17 grabs have turned into 188 yards (26.9 ypg) and one touchdown.

Tulane Players to Watch

Michael Pratt has 1,598 passing yards (228.3 ypg) to lead Tulane, completing 59% of his passes and collecting 16 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 96 rushing yards (13.7 ypg) on 73 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Cameron Carroll's team-high 352 rushing yards (50.3 per game) have come on 71 carries, with two touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 13 catches for 179 yards (25.6 per game) and two touchdowns.

This season Tyjae Spears has racked up 201 yards (28.7 per game) on 38 attempts with three touchdowns.

Tyrick James' 350 receiving yards (50.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 23 receptions with three touchdowns.

Deuce Watts has grabbed 16 passes for 253 yards (36.1 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jaetavian Toles' 14 grabs have turned into 214 yards (30.6 ypg) and two touchdowns.

