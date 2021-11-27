Nov 19, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Memphis Tigers running back Rodrigues Clark (2) rushes against the Houston Cougars in the second quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Tigers (5-6, 0-0 AAC) square off against a fellow AAC foe when they host the Tulane Green Wave (2-9, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Memphis vs. Tulane

Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Saturday, November 27, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium

Live Stream on fuboTV:

Memphis and Tulane Stats

The Tigers put up 4.3 fewer points per game (29.8) than the Green Wave allow (34.1).

The Tigers have turned the ball over four more times (19 total) than the Green Wave have forced a turnover (15) this season.

The Green Wave have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game (27.5) as the Tigers have allowed (29.4).

The Green Wave have turned the ball over 10 more times (21 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (11) this season.

Memphis Players to Watch

Seth Henigan has 2,986 passing yards (271.5 ypg) to lead Memphis, completing 59.3% of his passes and recording 22 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 122 rushing yards (11.1 ypg) on 70 carries.

Brandon Thomas' team-high 669 rushing yards (60.8 per game) have come on 116 carries, with eight touchdowns this year.

This season Rodrigues Clark has racked up 68 carries for 359 yards (32.6 per game) and four touchdowns.

Calvin Austin III's team-high 1,129 receiving yards (102.6 yards per game) have come on 72 receptions with eight touchdowns.

Sean Dykes has put up a 568-yard season so far (51.6 receiving yards per game) with seven touchdowns, hauling in 41 passes.

Javon Ivory's 29 grabs have turned into 413 yards (37.5 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Tulane Players to Watch

Michael Pratt leads Tulane with 2,234 passing yards (203.1 ypg) on 174-of-294 passing with 20 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He also adds 123 rushing yards (11.2 ypg) on 94 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Tyjae Spears, has carried the ball 99 times for 599 yards (54.5 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.

This season Cameron Carroll has racked up 509 yards (46.3 per game) on 109 carries with three touchdowns, while also grabbing 17 passes for 198 yards (18.0 per game) and three touchdowns.

Tyrick James' 410 receiving yards (37.3 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 28 receptions and four touchdowns.

Shae Wyatt has collected 329 receiving yards (29.9 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 28 passes this year.

Jaetavian Toles' 21 grabs have turned into 325 yards (29.5 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Memphis Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/6/2021 SMU W 28-25 Home 11/13/2021 East Carolina L 30-29 Home 11/19/2021 Houston L 31-13 Away 11/27/2021 Tulane - Home

Tulane Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/6/2021 UCF L 14-10 Away 11/13/2021 Tulsa L 20-13 Home 11/20/2021 South Florida W 45-14 Home 11/27/2021 Memphis - Away

