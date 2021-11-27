Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    How to Watch Tulane Green Wave vs. Memphis Tigers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 19, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Memphis Tigers running back Rodrigues Clark (2) rushes against the Houston Cougars in the second quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

    The Memphis Tigers (5-6, 0-0 AAC) square off against a fellow AAC foe when they host the Tulane Green Wave (2-9, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Memphis vs. Tulane

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV: ESPN
    • Stadium: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Memphis and Tulane Stats

    • The Tigers put up 4.3 fewer points per game (29.8) than the Green Wave allow (34.1).
    • The Tigers have turned the ball over four more times (19 total) than the Green Wave have forced a turnover (15) this season.
    • The Green Wave have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game (27.5) as the Tigers have allowed (29.4).
    • The Green Wave have turned the ball over 10 more times (21 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (11) this season.

    Memphis Players to Watch

    • Seth Henigan has 2,986 passing yards (271.5 ypg) to lead Memphis, completing 59.3% of his passes and recording 22 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 122 rushing yards (11.1 ypg) on 70 carries.
    • Brandon Thomas' team-high 669 rushing yards (60.8 per game) have come on 116 carries, with eight touchdowns this year.
    • This season Rodrigues Clark has racked up 68 carries for 359 yards (32.6 per game) and four touchdowns.
    • Calvin Austin III's team-high 1,129 receiving yards (102.6 yards per game) have come on 72 receptions with eight touchdowns.
    • Sean Dykes has put up a 568-yard season so far (51.6 receiving yards per game) with seven touchdowns, hauling in 41 passes.
    • Javon Ivory's 29 grabs have turned into 413 yards (37.5 ypg) and three touchdowns.

    Tulane Players to Watch

    • Michael Pratt leads Tulane with 2,234 passing yards (203.1 ypg) on 174-of-294 passing with 20 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He also adds 123 rushing yards (11.2 ypg) on 94 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.
    • The team's top rusher, Tyjae Spears, has carried the ball 99 times for 599 yards (54.5 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.
    • This season Cameron Carroll has racked up 509 yards (46.3 per game) on 109 carries with three touchdowns, while also grabbing 17 passes for 198 yards (18.0 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • Tyrick James' 410 receiving yards (37.3 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 28 receptions and four touchdowns.
    • Shae Wyatt has collected 329 receiving yards (29.9 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 28 passes this year.
    • Jaetavian Toles' 21 grabs have turned into 325 yards (29.5 ypg) and three touchdowns.

    Memphis Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/6/2021

    SMU

    W 28-25

    Home

    11/13/2021

    East Carolina

    L 30-29

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Houston

    L 31-13

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Tulane

    -

    Home

    Tulane Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/6/2021

    UCF

    L 14-10

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Tulsa

    L 20-13

    Home

    11/20/2021

    South Florida

    W 45-14

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Memphis

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    Tulane at Memphis

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
