The UCF Knights (5-3, 0-0 AAC) meet a familiar opponent when they host the Tulane Green Wave (1-7, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at the Bounce House in an AAC clash. Check out the article below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch UCF vs. Tulane

Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Saturday, November 6, 2021 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Bounce House

UCF and Tulane Stats

The Knights put up 6.1 fewer points per game (34.8) than the Green Wave allow (40.9).

The Knights have turned the ball over four more times (12 total) than the Green Wave have forced a turnover (8) this season.

The Green Wave have averaged 3.5 more points this season (29.4) than the Knights have allowed (25.9).

The Green Wave have turned the ball over four more times (20 total) than the Knights have forced a turnover (16) this season.

UCF Players to Watch

Mikey Keene has thrown for 860 yards (107.5 ypg) to lead UCF, completing 63% of his passes and recording 10 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Isaiah Bowser, has carried the ball 109 times for 495 yards (61.9 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.

This season Johnny Richardson has racked up 406 yards (50.8 per game) on 66 carries with two touchdowns.

Ryan O'Keefe's 488 receiving yards (61.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 47 receptions with four touchdowns.

Brandon Johnson has recorded 324 receiving yards (40.5 yards per game) and eight touchdowns, hauling in 27 passes this year.

Jaylon Robinson's 12 grabs have yielded 234 yards (29.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Tulane Players to Watch

Michael Pratt leads Tulane with 1,598 passing yards (199.8 ypg) on 125-of-212 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. He also adds 96 rushing yards (12.0 ypg) on 73 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Cameron Carroll's team-high 416 rushing yards (52.0 per game) have come on 81 carries, with two touchdowns this year. He's also added 14 catches for 179 yards (22.4 per game) and two touchdowns.

This season Tyjae Spears has rushed for 307 yards (38.4 per game) on 57 carries with four touchdowns.

Tyrick James' team-high 358 receiving yards (44.8 yards per game) have come on 24 receptions with three touchdowns.

Deuce Watts has put up a 253-yard season so far (31.6 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 16 passes.

Jaetavian Toles' 15 receptions have netted him 229 yards (28.6 ypg) and two touchdowns.

UCF Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/16/2021 Cincinnati L 56-21 Away 10/22/2021 Memphis W 24-7 Home 10/30/2021 Temple W 49-7 Away 11/6/2021 Tulane - Home 11/13/2021 SMU - Away 11/20/2021 UConn - Home 11/26/2021 South Florida - Home

Tulane Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/7/2021 Houston L 40-22 Home 10/21/2021 SMU L 55-26 Away 10/30/2021 Cincinnati L 31-12 Home 11/6/2021 UCF - Away 11/13/2021 Tulsa - Home 11/20/2021 South Florida - Home 11/26/2021 Memphis - Away

