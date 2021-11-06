Publish date:
How to Watch Tulane Green Wave vs. UCF Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The UCF Knights (5-3, 0-0 AAC) meet a familiar opponent when they host the Tulane Green Wave (1-7, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at the Bounce House in an AAC clash. Check out the article below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch UCF vs. Tulane
- Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Bounce House
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
UCF and Tulane Stats
- The Knights put up 6.1 fewer points per game (34.8) than the Green Wave allow (40.9).
- The Knights have turned the ball over four more times (12 total) than the Green Wave have forced a turnover (8) this season.
- The Green Wave have averaged 3.5 more points this season (29.4) than the Knights have allowed (25.9).
- The Green Wave have turned the ball over four more times (20 total) than the Knights have forced a turnover (16) this season.
UCF Players to Watch
- Mikey Keene has thrown for 860 yards (107.5 ypg) to lead UCF, completing 63% of his passes and recording 10 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Isaiah Bowser, has carried the ball 109 times for 495 yards (61.9 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.
- This season Johnny Richardson has racked up 406 yards (50.8 per game) on 66 carries with two touchdowns.
- Ryan O'Keefe's 488 receiving yards (61.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 47 receptions with four touchdowns.
- Brandon Johnson has recorded 324 receiving yards (40.5 yards per game) and eight touchdowns, hauling in 27 passes this year.
- Jaylon Robinson's 12 grabs have yielded 234 yards (29.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Tulane Players to Watch
- Michael Pratt leads Tulane with 1,598 passing yards (199.8 ypg) on 125-of-212 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. He also adds 96 rushing yards (12.0 ypg) on 73 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.
- Cameron Carroll's team-high 416 rushing yards (52.0 per game) have come on 81 carries, with two touchdowns this year. He's also added 14 catches for 179 yards (22.4 per game) and two touchdowns.
- This season Tyjae Spears has rushed for 307 yards (38.4 per game) on 57 carries with four touchdowns.
- Tyrick James' team-high 358 receiving yards (44.8 yards per game) have come on 24 receptions with three touchdowns.
- Deuce Watts has put up a 253-yard season so far (31.6 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 16 passes.
- Jaetavian Toles' 15 receptions have netted him 229 yards (28.6 ypg) and two touchdowns.
UCF Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/16/2021
Cincinnati
L 56-21
Away
10/22/2021
Memphis
W 24-7
Home
10/30/2021
Temple
W 49-7
Away
11/6/2021
Tulane
-
Home
11/13/2021
SMU
-
Away
11/20/2021
UConn
-
Home
11/26/2021
South Florida
-
Home
Tulane Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/7/2021
Houston
L 40-22
Home
10/21/2021
SMU
L 55-26
Away
10/30/2021
Cincinnati
L 31-12
Home
11/6/2021
UCF
-
Away
11/13/2021
Tulsa
-
Home
11/20/2021
South Florida
-
Home
11/26/2021
Memphis
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
November
6
2021
Tulane at UCF
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)