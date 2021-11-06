Skip to main content
    November 6, 2021
    How to Watch Tulane Green Wave vs. UCF Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 22, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights running back Isaiah Bowser (5) runs the ball as Memphis Tigers linebacker JJ Russell (23) move in during the second half at Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

    The UCF Knights (5-3, 0-0 AAC) meet a familiar opponent when they host the Tulane Green Wave (1-7, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at the Bounce House in an AAC clash. Check out the article below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch UCF vs. Tulane

    UCF and Tulane Stats

    • The Knights put up 6.1 fewer points per game (34.8) than the Green Wave allow (40.9).
    • The Knights have turned the ball over four more times (12 total) than the Green Wave have forced a turnover (8) this season.
    • The Green Wave have averaged 3.5 more points this season (29.4) than the Knights have allowed (25.9).
    • The Green Wave have turned the ball over four more times (20 total) than the Knights have forced a turnover (16) this season.

    UCF Players to Watch

    • Mikey Keene has thrown for 860 yards (107.5 ypg) to lead UCF, completing 63% of his passes and recording 10 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Isaiah Bowser, has carried the ball 109 times for 495 yards (61.9 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.
    • This season Johnny Richardson has racked up 406 yards (50.8 per game) on 66 carries with two touchdowns.
    • Ryan O'Keefe's 488 receiving yards (61.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 47 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • Brandon Johnson has recorded 324 receiving yards (40.5 yards per game) and eight touchdowns, hauling in 27 passes this year.
    • Jaylon Robinson's 12 grabs have yielded 234 yards (29.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Tulane Players to Watch

    • Michael Pratt leads Tulane with 1,598 passing yards (199.8 ypg) on 125-of-212 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. He also adds 96 rushing yards (12.0 ypg) on 73 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.
    • Cameron Carroll's team-high 416 rushing yards (52.0 per game) have come on 81 carries, with two touchdowns this year. He's also added 14 catches for 179 yards (22.4 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • This season Tyjae Spears has rushed for 307 yards (38.4 per game) on 57 carries with four touchdowns.
    • Tyrick James' team-high 358 receiving yards (44.8 yards per game) have come on 24 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Deuce Watts has put up a 253-yard season so far (31.6 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 16 passes.
    • Jaetavian Toles' 15 receptions have netted him 229 yards (28.6 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    UCF Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/16/2021

    Cincinnati

    L 56-21

    Away

    10/22/2021

    Memphis

    W 24-7

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Temple

    W 49-7

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Tulane

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    SMU

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    UConn

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    South Florida

    -

    Home

    Tulane Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/7/2021

    Houston

    L 40-22

    Home

    10/21/2021

    SMU

    L 55-26

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Cincinnati

    L 31-12

    Home

    11/6/2021

    UCF

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Tulsa

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    South Florida

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Memphis

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    Tulane at UCF

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    4:00
    PM/EST
    USATSI_17088770
