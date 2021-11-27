How to Watch Tulane at Memphis

The American Athletic Conference has a rivalry on its hands Saturday as Tulane (2–9) takes on Memphis (5–6).

Tulane is 2–9 on the season and ranked ninth in the American Athletic Conference entering its game against Memphis on Saturday.

The Green Wave is 1–4 in their last five games. They lost four straight to SMU, Cincinnati, UCF and Tulsa. They did, however, get their second win of the season last week against South Florida in a dominant 45–14 performance.

How to Watch Tulane Green Wave at Memphis Tigers Online:

Game Date: Nov. 27, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNU

You can live stream Tulane Green Wave at Memphis Tigers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Memphis is 5–6 through 11 games this season and is ranked seventh in the same conference. The Tigers are 2–3 in their last five games. They beat Navy before losing to UCF. Then they beat SMU before losing to East Carolina. Most recently, the Tigers lost to Houston 31–13.

Both teams boast similar offenses, but Memphis operates at a higher level, specifically in passing.

The Tigers rank 33rd in the nation in passing yards per game with 295.4 behind quarterback Seth Henigan, who also has 22 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Calvin Austin has been a huge target this year for Henigan. He has 72 receptions for 1,129 yards and eight touchdowns.

Michael Pratt, Tulane's quarterback, averages 223.4 yards per game with 20 touchdowns and six interceptions.

The projected score to this game is 32–26 in favor of Memphis. The Tigers' money line is -225 while the Green Wave's is +180. The Over/Under on total points in this matchup is 58.

Regional restrictions may apply.