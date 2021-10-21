How to Watch Tulane vs. SMU

    • October 21, 2021
    How to Watch Tulane Green Wave at SMU Mustangs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    SMU looks to remain unbeaten as it hosts Tulane for a Thursday night game.
    SMU comes into Thursday night's game against Tulane as one of just 11 unbeaten teams still remaining in the FBS. The Mustangs are 6-0 but have done so by the skin of their teeth in half their games.

    How to Watch: Tulane at SMU

    Game Date: Oct. 21, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Live stream Tulane at SMU on fuboTV:

    SMU has won three of its six games by eight points or less. The Mustangs slipped past Louisiana Tech by just two, TCU by eight and, most recently, Navy by seven. They may be playing close games, but at least they are winning all of them.

    Thursday they will look to stay unbeaten when they take on a Tulane team that has struggled to a 1-5 record.

    The Green Wave started the year nearly upsetting No. 3 Oklahoma, but they weren't able to hold on to that spark. They did pick up a win against Morgan State but have been on the losing end of blowouts in their other games.

    Tulane's defense has been a weak spot this year. The Green Wave have struggled to stop teams, as they have given up at least 40 points in four of their five losses.

    They come into their game Thursday as huge underdogs, but a short week could make this game more even.

    How To Watch

    October
    21
    2021

    Tulane Green Wave at SMU Mustangs

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
