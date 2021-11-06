Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    How to Watch Tulane vs. UCF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    UCF puts its two-game winning streak on the line when it hosts Tulane on Saturday afternoon.
    Tulane heads to Florida to take on UCF looking for just its second win of the year. The Green Wave made a splash in their opening game when they nearly upset Oklahoma.

    Game Date: Nov. 6, 2021

    Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN U

    Live stream the Tulane at UCF game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Tulane had the ball down five points but couldn't get a touchdown to pull off the huge upset. Since then, the Green Wave have really struggled, as they have won just one game and lost six. 

    They beat Morgan State for that one win and then had a close loss to UAB but have mostly been blown out. They have shown they can score, and they will need to do that against the high-powered offense that UCF will bring Saturday.

    The Knights' offense has been on full display in their last two games, as they have outscored Memphis and Temple by a combined 73-14 for two wins.

    The back-to-back wins have improved their record to 5-3 overall and 3-2 in conference. They still trail first-place Houston and Cincinnati by two games but are hanging around.

    The Knights will become bowl eligible with a win and are big favorites coming in. The Green Wave won't back down but will have to play better defense if they want to pull off the upset.

