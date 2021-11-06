Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs. Cincinnati Bearcats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    University of Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder talks with his teammates as the Bearcats play Tulane University at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans Saturday, October 30, 2021. Uc Tulane14

    University of Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder talks with his teammates as the Bearcats play Tulane University at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans Saturday, October 30, 2021. Uc Tulane14

    AAC opponents meet when the No. 2 Cincinnati Bearcats (8-0, 0-0 AAC) and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-5, 0-0 AAC) square off on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Nippert Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Tulsa

    Cincinnati and Tulsa Stats

    • This year, the Bearcats put up 9.0 more points per game (39.9) than the Golden Hurricane give up (30.9).
    • The Bearcats have 10 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Golden Hurricane.
    • The Golden Hurricane have put an average of 24.4 points per game on the board this season, 10.1 more than the 14.3 the Bearcats have surrendered.
    • The Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over 14 times, nine fewer times than the Bearcats have forced turnovers (23).

    Cincinnati Players to Watch

    • Desmond Ridder has been a dual threat to lead Cincinnati in both passing and rushing. He has 1,847 passing yards (230.9 ypg), completing 63.6% of his passes and throwing 18 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 171 yards (21.4 ypg) on 55 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
    • The team's top rusher, Jerome Ford, has carried the ball 135 times for 864 yards (108.0 per game), with 14 touchdowns this year.
    • Alec Pierce's team-leading 490 receiving yards (61.3 yards per game) have come on 29 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Tyler Scott has recorded 280 receiving yards (35.0 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 15 passes this year.
    • Josh Whyle's 15 grabs have netted him 212 yards (26.5 ypg) and five touchdowns.

    Tulsa Players to Watch

    • Davis Brin has thrown for 2,079 yards (259.9 ypg) to lead Tulsa, completing 57.8% of his passes and recording 11 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions this season.
    • Shamari Brooks has carried the ball 119 times for a team-high 588 yards (73.5 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
    • This season Deneric Prince has taken 74 carries for 406 yards (50.8 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • Josh Johnson's team-high 573 receiving yards (71.6 yards per game) have come on 44 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Sam Crawford Jr. has put together a 457-yard season so far (57.1 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, hauling in 25 passes.
    • JuanCarlos Santana's 30 grabs this season have resulted in 440 yards (55.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Cincinnati Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/16/2021

    UCF

    W 56-21

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Navy

    W 27-20

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Tulane

    W 31-12

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Tulsa

    -

    Home

    11/12/2021

    South Florida

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    SMU

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    East Carolina

    -

    Away

    Tulsa Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/9/2021

    Memphis

    W 35-29

    Home

    10/16/2021

    South Florida

    W 32-31

    Away

    10/29/2021

    Navy

    L 20-17

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Cincinnati

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Tulane

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Temple

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    SMU

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    Tulsa at Cincinnati

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Valour FC
    Canadian Premier League Soccer

    How to Watch Valour FC at FC Edmonton

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17064298
    College Football

    How to Watch Navy at Notre Dame

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_13896386
    College Football

    How to Watch Campbell at James Madison

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17058965
    College Football

    How to Watch Wisconsin at Rutgers

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17075225
    College Football

    How to Watch Tulsa vs. Cincinnati

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17063850
    College Football

    How to Watch Auburn vs. Texas A&M

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16882102
    College Football

    How to Watch Middle Tennessee State at Western Kentucky

    3 minutes ago
    Florida State Seminoles running back Jashaun Corbin (0) sprints towards the end zone. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Massachusetts Minutemen 59-3 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Fsu V Umass Second Half044
    College Football

    How to Watch Rhode Island at Massachusetts

    3 minutes ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Chandler Morris (14) drops back to pass during the fourth quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    TCU vs. Baylor: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/6/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy