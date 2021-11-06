University of Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder talks with his teammates as the Bearcats play Tulane University at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans Saturday, October 30, 2021. Uc Tulane14

AAC opponents meet when the No. 2 Cincinnati Bearcats (8-0, 0-0 AAC) and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-5, 0-0 AAC) square off on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Nippert Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Tulsa

Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Saturday, November 6, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Nippert Stadium

Cincinnati and Tulsa Stats

This year, the Bearcats put up 9.0 more points per game (39.9) than the Golden Hurricane give up (30.9).

The Bearcats have 10 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Golden Hurricane.

The Golden Hurricane have put an average of 24.4 points per game on the board this season, 10.1 more than the 14.3 the Bearcats have surrendered.

The Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over 14 times, nine fewer times than the Bearcats have forced turnovers (23).

Cincinnati Players to Watch

Desmond Ridder has been a dual threat to lead Cincinnati in both passing and rushing. He has 1,847 passing yards (230.9 ypg), completing 63.6% of his passes and throwing 18 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 171 yards (21.4 ypg) on 55 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jerome Ford, has carried the ball 135 times for 864 yards (108.0 per game), with 14 touchdowns this year.

Alec Pierce's team-leading 490 receiving yards (61.3 yards per game) have come on 29 receptions with three touchdowns.

Tyler Scott has recorded 280 receiving yards (35.0 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 15 passes this year.

Josh Whyle's 15 grabs have netted him 212 yards (26.5 ypg) and five touchdowns.

Tulsa Players to Watch

Davis Brin has thrown for 2,079 yards (259.9 ypg) to lead Tulsa, completing 57.8% of his passes and recording 11 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions this season.

Shamari Brooks has carried the ball 119 times for a team-high 588 yards (73.5 per game), with four touchdowns this year.

This season Deneric Prince has taken 74 carries for 406 yards (50.8 per game) and three touchdowns.

Josh Johnson's team-high 573 receiving yards (71.6 yards per game) have come on 44 receptions with three touchdowns.

Sam Crawford Jr. has put together a 457-yard season so far (57.1 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, hauling in 25 passes.

JuanCarlos Santana's 30 grabs this season have resulted in 440 yards (55.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Cincinnati Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/16/2021 UCF W 56-21 Home 10/23/2021 Navy W 27-20 Away 10/30/2021 Tulane W 31-12 Away 11/6/2021 Tulsa - Home 11/12/2021 South Florida - Away 11/20/2021 SMU - Home 11/26/2021 East Carolina - Away

Tulsa Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/9/2021 Memphis W 35-29 Home 10/16/2021 South Florida W 32-31 Away 10/29/2021 Navy L 20-17 Home 11/6/2021 Cincinnati - Away 11/13/2021 Tulane - Away 11/20/2021 Temple - Home 11/26/2021 SMU - Away

