    • October 29, 2021
    How to Watch Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs. Navy Midshipmen: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Sep 18, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Jerron Cage (86) and defensive tackle Tyleik Williams (91) tackle Tulsa Golden Hurricane running back Shamari Brooks (3) during the third quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

    AAC foes meet when the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-4, 0-0 AAC) and the Navy Midshipmen (1-6, 0-0 AAC) square off on Friday, October 29, 2021 at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Tulsa vs. Navy

    • Game Day: Friday, October 29, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV: ESPN
    • Stadium: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Tulsa vs. Navy

    Tulsa

    -11

    47

    Tulsa and Navy Stats

    • The Golden Hurricane rack up 25.4 points per game, 6.5 fewer than the Midshipmen allow per contest (31.9).
    • The Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over three more times (12 total) than the Midshipmen have forced a turnover (9) this season.
    • The Golden Hurricane have allowed an average of 32.4 points per game, 14.5 more than the 17.9 the Midshipmen have scored.
    • The Midshipmen have seven giveaways this season, while the Golden Hurricane have 10 takeaways .

    Tulsa Players to Watch

    • Davis Brin leads Tulsa with 1,914 passing yards (273.4 ypg) on 135-of-233 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to 10 interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Shamari Brooks, has carried the ball 109 times for 561 yards (80.1 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
    • This season Deneric Prince has racked up 66 carries for 371 yards (53.0 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • Josh Johnson's 555 receiving yards (79.3 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 42 receptions and three touchdowns.
    • Sam Crawford Jr. has totaled 436 receiving yards (62.3 yards per game) and four touchdowns, reeling in 23 passes this year.
    • JuanCarlos Santana's 23 catches are good enough for 331 yards (47.3 ypg) and one touchdown.
    • Tai Lavatai has 273 passing yards (39.0 ypg) to lead Navy, completing 58.3% of his passes and throwing two touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 178 rushing yards (25.4 ypg) on 99 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
    • Isaac Ruoss has carried the ball 98 times for a team-high 388 yards (55.4 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
    • This season James Harris II has racked up 67 carries for 273 yards (39.0 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Mychal Cooper's 160 receiving yards (22.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has eight receptions with one touchdown.
    • Chance Warren has totaled 110 receiving yards (15.7 yards per game), reeling in six passes this year.
    • Kai Puailoa Rojas' three receptions this season have resulted in 84 yards (12.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

    How To Watch

    Navy at Tulsa

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

