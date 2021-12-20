Tulsa vs. Old Dominion: Myrtle Beach Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/20/2021

Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Joel Dublanko (41) tackles Tulsa Golden Hurricane running back Shamari Brooks (3) in the fourth quarter during an NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bearcats won, 28-20. Tulsa Golden Hurricane At Cincinnati Bearcats Nov 6

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane and the Old Dominion Monarchs play in the Myrtle Beach Bowl on Monday, December 20, 2021. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Tulsa vs. Old Dominion

Game Day: Monday, December 20, 2021

Monday, December 20, 2021 Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Brooks Stadium

Brooks Stadium

Betting Information for Tulsa vs. Old Dominion

Favorite Spread Total Tulsa -9 54.5

Tulsa and Old Dominion Stats

The Golden Hurricane average just 1.5 fewer points per game (26.1) than the Monarchs surrender (27.6).

The Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over seven more times (23 total) than the Monarchs have forced a turnover (16) this season.

The Golden Hurricane defense has allowed 27.4 points per game this year, close to the same as the 28.5 the Monarchs have scored.

The Monarchs have turned the ball over 21 times this season, five more turnovers than the Golden Hurricane have forced (16).

Tulsa Players to Watch

Davis Brin has 2,957 passing yards (246.4 ypg) to lead Tulsa, completing 58.7% of his passes and tossing 16 touchdown passes and 16 interceptions this season.

Shamari Brooks has carried the ball 192 times for a team-high 922 yards (76.8 per game), with six touchdowns this year.

This season Anthony Watkins has racked up 579 yards (48.3 per game) on 76 carries with four touchdowns.

Josh Johnson's team-high 958 receiving yards (79.8 yards per game) have come on 74 receptions with five touchdowns.

JuanCarlos Santana has put up a 599-yard season so far (49.9 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 44 passes.

Sam Crawford Jr.'s 27 grabs have netted him 472 yards (39.3 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Old Dominion Players to Watch

Hayden Wolff has 1,753 passing yards (146.1 ypg) to lead Old Dominion, completing 62.1% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.

Blake Watson has carried the ball 202 times for a team-high 1,039 yards (86.6 per game), with eight touchdowns this year.

This season Elijah Davis has racked up 104 carries for 568 yards (47.3 per game) and six touchdowns.

Ali Jennings' 992 receiving yards (82.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 56 receptions with five touchdowns.

Zack Kuntz has hauled in 70 passes for 669 yards (55.8 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Isiah Paige's 23 catches have netted him 174 yards (14.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

