Tulsa vs. SMU: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/27/2021

The SMU Mustangs (8-3, 0-0 AAC) host an AAC battle against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-6, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch SMU vs. Tulsa

Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Saturday, November 27, 2021 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

SMU and Tulsa Stats

This year, the Mustangs put up 12.0 more points per game (39.1) than the Golden Hurricane allow (27.1).

The Mustangs have turned the ball over 16 times this season, two more turnovers than the Golden Hurricane have forced (14).

The Golden Hurricane's average points scored this season (25.4) and the Mustangs' average points allowed (27.9) are within 2.5 points.

The Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over 21 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Mustangs have forced (13).

SMU Players to Watch

Tanner Mordecai has 3,330 passing yards (302.7 ypg) to lead SMU, completing 69.1% of his passes and tossing 38 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 182 rushing yards (16.5 ypg) on 65 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Tre Siggers' team-high 727 rushing yards (66.1 per game) have come on 147 carries, with nine touchdowns this year.

This season Ulysses Bentley IV has racked up 84 carries for 585 yards (53.2 per game) and three touchdowns.

Danny Gray's team-leading 803 receiving yards (73.0 yards per game) have come on 49 receptions with nine touchdowns.

Rashee Rice has caught 58 passes for 620 yards (56.4 yards per game) and nine touchdowns this year.

Reggie Roberson Jr.'s 47 grabs have netted him 574 yards (52.2 ypg) and six touchdowns.

Tulsa Players to Watch

Davis Brin has 2,713 passing yards (246.6 ypg) to lead Tulsa, completing 59.1% of his passes and recording 15 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Shamari Brooks, has carried the ball 174 times for 851 yards (77.4 per game), with six touchdowns this year.

This season Anthony Watkins has taken 72 carries for 553 yards (50.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

Josh Johnson's team-high 841 receiving yards (76.5 yards per game) have come on 68 receptions with four touchdowns.

JuanCarlos Santana has put up a 554-yard season so far (50.4 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 40 passes.

Sam Crawford Jr.'s 27 receptions this season have resulted in 472 yards (42.9 ypg) and four touchdowns.

SMU Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/6/2021 Memphis L 28-25 Away 11/13/2021 UCF W 55-28 Home 11/20/2021 Cincinnati L 48-14 Away 11/27/2021 Tulsa - Home

Tulsa Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/6/2021 Cincinnati L 28-20 Away 11/13/2021 Tulane W 20-13 Away 11/20/2021 Temple W 44-10 Home 11/27/2021 SMU - Away

