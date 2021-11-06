Tulsa has already flirted with a couple of major upsets this season. Can it finish the job this Saturday when it visits No. 2 Cincinnati?

Don't let Tulsa's 3-5 record fool you. The Golden Hurricane should not be taken lightly.

They played 60 minutes neck-and-neck with No. 11 Oklahoma State in Week 2 before falling 28-23 and then held No. 6 Ohio State to just 13 first-half points in Columbus a few weeks later. While Tulsa didn't pick up the win on either occasion, the team showed an ability to play up to elite opponents.

How to Watch Tulsa vs. Cincinnati Today:

Game Date: Nov. 6, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN 2

This week, Tulsa faces another tough test in No. 2 Cincinnati. The Bearcats haven't just been good, they've been a wagon: Seven of their eight wins have come with double-digit margins.

Cincinnati's star is quarterback Desmond Ridder, who is expected to be one of the top quarterbacks in this year's NFL Draft. In eight games this year, the senior has thrown for 1,847 yards and 18 touchdowns with just four interceptions. Against No. 8 Notre Dame earlier this year, he completed 19-of-32 passes for 297 yards with three touchdowns, while adding another score on the ground.

While Ridder may get the spotlight, it's actually the Bearcats' defense that has taken them to the next level. Allowing just 14.25 yards per game, the unit ranks second in the nation behind only Georgia. Multiple starters are expected to be NFL Draft picks this spring, highlighted by cornerback Ahmad Gardner and edge rusher Myjai Sanders, who are projected first-round picks.

However, Cincinnati apparently still has a lot to prove. In the first CFP rankings of the year, which were released Tuesday, the Bearcats are ranked No. 6—two spots out of playoff position.

Kickoff on Saturday is set for 3:30 p.m. ET.