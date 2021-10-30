Skip to main content
    October 30, 2021
    How to Watch Tusculum at Catawba: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Two teams in the middle of the SAC face on Saturday when Tusculum and Catawba face off.
    Tusculum (4-4, 2-3) will head on the road for a SAC conference meeting with Catawba (4-2, 1-2) on Saturday afternoon.

    How to Watch: Tusculum at Catawba Today

    Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021

    Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Next Level Sports

    Live stream Tusculum at Catawba on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Pioneers have won consecutive games, including a 41-17 win over Barton last week.

    Quarterback Ivan Corbin has completed 51.9% of his passes for 1,916 yards, 14 touchdowns and six interceptions. He's added four rushing scores as well while running back Cortney Jackson has seven rushing touchdowns. Corbin had four total touchdowns in the win over Barton.

    Catawba is on a two-game losing streak, including a 31-14 defeat against Mars Hill in its last game.

    The team is averaging 22.7 points per game, with quarterback Ken Avent throwing six touchdown passes and rushing for four. Avent's also been picked off five times.

    In addition, running back Jyrea Martin has 410 yards and three scores on the ground.

    This will be the 25th meeting of these two teams, with Catawba leading the series 16-8 and winning six of the last nine. The last meeting in 2019 saw Tusculum win 32-14.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    October
    30
    2020

    Tusculum at Catawba

    TV CHANNEL: Next Level Sports
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

