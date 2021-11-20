Sep 18, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; Sacramento State Hornets running back BJ Perkinson (21) and California Golden Bears cornerback Josh Drayden (20) during the third quarter at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The UC Davis Aggies (8-2, 0-0 Big Sky) will meet a familiar opponent as they host the Sacramento State Hornets (8-2, 0-0 Big Sky) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at UC Davis Health Stadium, in a Big Sky showdown. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch UC Davis vs. Sacramento State

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: CW

CW Stadium: UC Davis Health Stadium

Betting Information for UC Davis vs. Sacramento State

Favorite Spread Total UC Davis -2 48

UC Davis and Sacramento State Stats

The Aggies put up 10.5 more points per game (30.9) than the Hornets surrender (20.4).

The Aggies have turned the ball over zero times this season, one fewer than the Hornets have forced (1).

The Hornets have scored 31.8 points per game this year, 12.8 more than the Aggies have given up.

The Hornets have turned the ball over one time, two fewer times than the Aggies have forced turnovers (3).

UC Davis Players to Watch

Hunter Rodrigues has thrown for 1,191 yards (119.1 ypg) to lead UC Davis, completing 59.4% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 163 rushing yards (16.3 ypg) on 38 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Ulonzo Gilliam, has carried the ball 183 times for 808 yards (80.8 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's also caught 27 passes for 165 yards (16.5 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Trent Tompkins has racked up 420 yards (42.0 per game) on 69 carries with six touchdowns.

Jared Harrell's 539 receiving yards (53.9 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 43 receptions and five touchdowns.

McCallan Castles has grabbed 23 passes for 329 yards (32.9 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Khris Vaughn has hauled in 16 catches for 264 yards (26.4 ypg) this season.

Sacramento State Players to Watch

Jake Dunniway has 2,051 passing yards (205.1 ypg) to lead Sacramento State, completing 63.3% of his passes and recording 11 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.

Asher O'Hara has carried the ball 137 times for a team-high 594 yards (59.4 per game), with eight touchdowns this year.

This season Cameron Skattebo has racked up 48 carries for 428 yards (42.8 per game) and five touchdowns.

Pierre Williams' 664 receiving yards (66.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 43 receptions with two touchdowns.

Marshel Martin has caught 41 passes for 478 yards (47.8 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.

Chris Miller's 19 receptions have netted him 332 yards (33.2 ypg) and two touchdowns.

