UCF Knights vs. Florida Gators: Gasparilla Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/23/2021

    December 23, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch UCF Knights vs. Florida Gators: Gasparilla Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Florida Gators head coach Interim Haad Coach Greg Knox hugs Florida Gators running back Malik Davis (20), a senior, walks onto the field as the seniors were recognized. The Florida Gators hosted the Florida State Seminoles Saturday November 27, 2021 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida. [Doug Engle/Ocala Star-Banner]2021 Flgai 112721 Ufvsfsu Fb

    The Florida Gators and the UCF Knights play in the Gasparilla Bowl on Thursday, December 23, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Florida vs. UCF

    Florida and UCF Stats

    • The Gators rack up 31.8 points per game, 6.6 more than the Knights give up per contest (25.2).
    • This year, the Gators have turned the ball over 21 times, one more than the Knights' takeaways (20).
    • The Knights, on average, score 5.6 more points (32.2) than the Gators allow (26.6).
    • This season the Knights have turned the ball over 15 times, two more than the Gators' takeaways (13).

    Florida Players to Watch

    • Emory Jones has been a dual threat to lead Florida in both passing and rushing. He has 2,549 passing yards (212.4 ypg), completing 67.6% of his passes and recording 19 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions this season. He's rushed for 700 yards (58.3 ypg) on 133 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
    • This season Dameon Pierce has taken 87 carries for 517 yards (43.1 per game) and 12 touchdowns, while also catching 18 passes for 217 yards (18.1 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • Jacob Copeland's 607 receiving yards (50.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 39 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • Justin Shorter has put up a 496-yard season so far (41.3 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 38 passes.
    • Kemore Gamble's 30 catches have netted him 399 yards (33.3 ypg) and four touchdowns.

    UCF Players to Watch

    • Mikey Keene has 1,586 passing yards (132.2 ypg) to lead UCF, completing 63.6% of his passes and recording 16 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Johnny Richardson, has carried the ball 101 times for 693 yards (57.8 per game), with three touchdowns this year. He's also caught 22 passes for 197 yards (16.4 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Isaiah Bowser has racked up 549 yards (45.8 per game) on 123 attempts with seven touchdowns.
    • Ryan O'Keefe's 727 receiving yards (60.6 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 77 receptions and six touchdowns.
    • Brandon Johnson has put together a 565-yard season so far (47.1 receiving yards per game) with 11 touchdowns, reeling in 38 passes.
    • Jaylon Robinson's 18 grabs have turned into 322 yards (26.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Florida Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    Samford

    W 70-52

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Missouri

    L 24-23

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Florida State

    W 24-21

    Home

    12/23/2021

    UCF

    -

    Home

    UCF Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    SMU

    L 55-28

    Away

    11/20/2021

    UConn

    W 49-17

    Home

    11/26/2021

    South Florida

    W 17-13

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Florida

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    23
    2021

    Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl: UCF vs. Florida

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
