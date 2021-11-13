Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    How to Watch UCF Knights vs. SMU Mustangs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 22, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights running back Johnny Richardson (25) carries the ball against the Memphis Tigers during the second half at Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

    The SMU Mustangs (7-2, 0-0 AAC) have home advantage in an AAC battle versus the UCF Knights (6-3, 0-0 AAC) at Gerald J. Ford Stadium on Saturday, November 13, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch SMU vs. UCF

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: ESPN
    • Stadium: Gerald J. Ford Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    SMU and UCF Stats

    • The Mustangs rack up 16.0 more points per game (40.1) than the Knights surrender (24.1).
    • The Mustangs have turned the ball over 14 times this season, two fewer than the Knights have forced (16).
    • The Knights, on average, score 6.7 more points (32.4) than the Mustangs allow (25.7).
    • The Knights have turned the ball over 13 times this season, one more turnover than the Mustangs have forced (12).

    SMU Players to Watch

    • Tanner Mordecai has 2,887 passing yards (320.8 ypg) to lead SMU, completing 70.1% of his passes and tossing 34 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 158 rushing yards (17.6 ypg) on 54 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
    • Tre Siggers' team-high 570 rushing yards (63.3 per game) have come on 126 carries, with five touchdowns this year.
    • This season Ulysses Bentley IV has taken 59 carries for 420 yards (46.7 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Danny Gray's 780 receiving yards (86.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 47 receptions with nine touchdowns.
    • Rashee Rice has hauled in 45 passes for 526 yards (58.4 yards per game) and seven touchdowns this year.
    • Reggie Roberson Jr.'s 38 grabs have netted him 497 yards (55.2 ypg) and five touchdowns.

    UCF Players to Watch

    • Mikey Keene has 1,089 passing yards (121.0 ypg) to lead UCF, completing 65% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.
    • Isaiah Bowser's team-high 549 rushing yards (61.0 per game) have come on 123 carries, with seven touchdowns this year.
    • This season Johnny Richardson has racked up 73 carries for 425 yards (47.2 per game) and two touchdowns, while also catching 12 passes for 140 yards (15.6 per game).
    • Ryan O'Keefe's team-leading 582 receiving yards (64.7 yards per game) have come on 58 receptions with five touchdowns.
    • Brandon Johnson has recorded 397 receiving yards (44.1 yards per game) and nine touchdowns, hauling in 29 passes this year.
    • Jaylon Robinson's 12 grabs have netted him 234 yards (26.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    SMU Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/21/2021

    Tulane

    W 55-26

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Houston

    L 44-37

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Memphis

    L 28-25

    Away

    11/13/2021

    UCF

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Cincinnati

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Tulsa

    -

    Home

    UCF Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/22/2021

    Memphis

    W 24-7

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Temple

    W 49-7

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Tulane

    W 14-10

    Home

    11/13/2021

    SMU

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    UConn

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    South Florida

    -

    Home

