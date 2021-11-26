Nov 12, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; South Florida Bulls running back Brian Battie (21) runs with the ball in the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

The UCF Knights (7-4, 0-0 AAC) have home advantage in an AAC showdown versus the South Florida Bulls (2-9, 0-0 AAC) at the Bounce House on Friday, November 26, 2021. Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch UCF vs. South Florida

Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021

Friday, November 26, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Bounce House

Betting Information for UCF vs. South Florida

Favorite Spread Total UCF -17.5 62

UCF and South Florida Stats

The Knights score 33.5 points per game, comparable to the 36.3 per matchup the Bulls surrender.

The Knights have 15 giveaways this season, while the Bulls have 17 takeaways .

The Bulls' average points scored this year (24.1) and the Knights' points allowed (26.3) are within 2.2 points of each other.

This year the Bulls have turned the ball over 21 times, one more than the Knights' takeaways (20).

UCF Players to Watch

Mikey Keene leads UCF with 1,471 passing yards (133.7 ypg) on 145-of-224 passing with 15 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

Johnny Richardson has carried the ball 93 times for a team-high 599 yards (54.5 per game), with three touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 18 catches for 170 yards (15.5 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Isaiah Bowser has rushed for 549 yards (49.9 per game) on 123 carries with seven touchdowns.

Ryan O'Keefe's 682 receiving yards (62.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 72 receptions with six touchdowns.

Brandon Johnson has racked up 558 receiving yards (50.7 yards per game) and 10 touchdowns, hauling in 37 passes this year.

Jaylon Robinson has hauled in 16 grabs for 306 yards (27.8 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

South Florida Players to Watch

Timmy McClain leads South Florida with 1,666 passing yards (151.5 ypg) on 127-of-233 passing with five touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. He also adds 255 rushing yards (23.2 ypg) on 105 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Jaren Mangham's team-high 578 rushing yards (52.5 per game) have come on 139 carries, with 15 touchdowns this year.

This season Kelley Joiner Jr. has collected 472 yards (42.9 per game) on 75 carries with two touchdowns.

Xavier Weaver's team-leading 640 receiving yards (58.2 yards per game) have come on 37 receptions with two touchdowns.

Jimmy Horn Jr. has put together a 353-yard season so far (32.1 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 27 passes.

Omarion Dollison's 24 receptions are good enough for 202 yards (18.4 ypg).

