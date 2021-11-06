UCF vs. Tulane: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/6/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch UCF Knights vs. Tulane Green Wave: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Tulane Green Wave running back Tyjae Spears is taken down by Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Ty Van Fossen in the 2nd half at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Bearcats won 31-12. Uc Tulane8

    Tulane Green Wave running back Tyjae Spears is taken down by Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Ty Van Fossen in the 2nd half at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Bearcats won 31-12. Uc Tulane8

    The UCF Knights (5-3, 0-0 AAC) and the Tulane Green Wave (1-7, 0-0 AAC) square off on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at the Bounce House in a clash of AAC opponents. Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch UCF vs. Tulane

    Betting Information for UCF vs. Tulane

    UCF vs Tulane Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    UCF

    -13

    59

    UCF and Tulane Stats

    • This year, the Knights put up 6.1 fewer points per game (34.8) than the Green Wave allow (40.9).
    • The Knights have turned the ball over 12 times this season, four more turnovers than the Green Wave have forced (8).
    • The Green Wave, on average, score 3.5 more points (29.4) than the Knights allow (25.9).
    • The Green Wave have turned the ball over four more times (20 total) than the Knights have forced a turnover (16) this season.

    UCF Players to Watch

    • Mikey Keene has 860 passing yards (107.5 ypg) to lead UCF, completing 63% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.
    • Isaiah Bowser's team-high 495 rushing yards (61.9 per game) have come on 109 carries, with seven touchdowns this year.
    • This season Johnny Richardson has racked up 66 carries for 406 yards (50.8 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Ryan O'Keefe's team-leading 488 receiving yards (61.0 yards per game) have come on 47 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • Brandon Johnson has put up a 324-yard season so far (40.5 receiving yards per game) with eight touchdowns, hauling in 27 passes.
    • Jaylon Robinson's 12 catches are good enough for 234 yards (29.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Tulane Players to Watch

    • Michael Pratt has thrown for 1,598 yards (199.8 ypg) to lead Tulane, completing 59% of his passes and collecting 16 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 96 rushing yards (12.0 ypg) on 73 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
    • Cameron Carroll has carried the ball 81 times for a team-high 416 yards (52.0 per game), with two touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 14 catches for 179 yards (22.4 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • This season Tyjae Spears has rushed for 307 yards (38.4 per game) on 57 carries with four touchdowns.
    • Tyrick James' 358 receiving yards (44.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 24 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Deuce Watts has hauled in 16 passes for 253 yards (31.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
    • Jaetavian Toles' 15 catches have turned into 229 yards (28.6 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    Tulane at UCF

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    4:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_5651400
    College Water Polo

    How to Watch UCLA at USC

    3 minutes ago
    Oct 21, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Tulane Green Wave running back Tyjae Spears (22) runs the ball against the Southern Methodist Mustangs i the second quarter at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Tulane vs. UCF

    3 minutes ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Little Rock, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) looks to pass during the first quarter against the Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Arkansas

    3 minutes ago
    Tulane Green Wave running back Tyjae Spears is taken down by Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Ty Van Fossen in the 2nd half at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Bearcats won 31-12. Uc Tulane8
    College Football

    UCF vs. Tulane: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/6/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Little Rock, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) looks to pass during the first quarter against the Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Arkansas vs. Mississippi State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/6/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Cheney, WA, USA; Eastern Washington Eagles quarterback Eric Barriere (3) looks to pass against the Montana Grizzlies in the second half at Roos Field. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Eastern Washington vs. Montana State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/6/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers (2) reacts with fans after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Mississippi State vs. Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/6/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers corner back Mario Goodrich (31) tackles Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Florida State vs. NC State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/6/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Oct 22, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights running back Isaiah Bowser (5) runs the ball as Memphis Tigers linebacker JJ Russell (23) move in during the second half at Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Tulane vs. UCF: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/6/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy