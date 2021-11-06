UCF vs. Tulane: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/6/2021

Tulane Green Wave running back Tyjae Spears is taken down by Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Ty Van Fossen in the 2nd half at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Bearcats won 31-12. Uc Tulane8

The UCF Knights (5-3, 0-0 AAC) and the Tulane Green Wave (1-7, 0-0 AAC) square off on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at the Bounce House in a clash of AAC opponents. Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch UCF vs. Tulane

Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Saturday, November 6, 2021 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Bounce House

Live Stream on fuboTV:

Betting Information for UCF vs. Tulane

Favorite Spread Total UCF -13 59

UCF and Tulane Stats

This year, the Knights put up 6.1 fewer points per game (34.8) than the Green Wave allow (40.9).

The Knights have turned the ball over 12 times this season, four more turnovers than the Green Wave have forced (8).

The Green Wave, on average, score 3.5 more points (29.4) than the Knights allow (25.9).

The Green Wave have turned the ball over four more times (20 total) than the Knights have forced a turnover (16) this season.

UCF Players to Watch

Mikey Keene has 860 passing yards (107.5 ypg) to lead UCF, completing 63% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.

Isaiah Bowser's team-high 495 rushing yards (61.9 per game) have come on 109 carries, with seven touchdowns this year.

This season Johnny Richardson has racked up 66 carries for 406 yards (50.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

Ryan O'Keefe's team-leading 488 receiving yards (61.0 yards per game) have come on 47 receptions with four touchdowns.

Brandon Johnson has put up a 324-yard season so far (40.5 receiving yards per game) with eight touchdowns, hauling in 27 passes.

Jaylon Robinson's 12 catches are good enough for 234 yards (29.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Tulane Players to Watch

Michael Pratt has thrown for 1,598 yards (199.8 ypg) to lead Tulane, completing 59% of his passes and collecting 16 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 96 rushing yards (12.0 ypg) on 73 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Cameron Carroll has carried the ball 81 times for a team-high 416 yards (52.0 per game), with two touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 14 catches for 179 yards (22.4 per game) and two touchdowns.

This season Tyjae Spears has rushed for 307 yards (38.4 per game) on 57 carries with four touchdowns.

Tyrick James' 358 receiving yards (44.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 24 receptions with three touchdowns.

Deuce Watts has hauled in 16 passes for 253 yards (31.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jaetavian Toles' 15 catches have turned into 229 yards (28.6 ypg) and two touchdowns.

