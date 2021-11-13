Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch UCF at SMU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Winner of three straight, UCF will face SMU looking for its sixth consecutive win against the Mustangs.
    Author:

    UCF has rebounded after losing to No. 5 Cincinnati in mid-October, surrendering just three touchdowns in its next three games on a three-game winning streak. UCF will turn its attention Saturday to a high-powered SMU offense that has scored over 31 points in eight of its nine games this season.

    The SMU offense ranks among the nation’s best in terms of explosive plays. It has 53 plays of at least 20 yards this season, tied for 18th in the FBS.

    How to Watch UCF at SMU Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 13, 2021

    Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN U

    Live stream the UCF at SMU game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Leading the Mustangs is junior quarterback Tanner Mordecai, who has thrown 34 touchdown passes to 10 different receivers so far this season. Mordecai, a transfer from Oklahoma, is completing 70.1% of his passes and is averaging 320.8 passing yards per game.

    True freshman quarterback Mikey Keene was thrown into the starting lineup for UCF when all-conference quarterback Dillon Gabriel exited the loss to Louisville with a broken clavicle. Keene has passed for 1,089 yards and 12 touchdowns in his first six starts for the Knights.

    UCF leads the all-time series against SMU by an 8–1 margin, including five in a row dating back to 2012. In the last matchup, UCF raced out to a 21–3 first quarter lead on its way to a 48–20 home win.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 5, 2019; Dallas, TX, USA; SMU Mustangs running back Xavier Jones (5) runs the ball to the outside during the first quarter against Tulsa Golden Hurricanes at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Timothy Flores-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch UCF at SMU

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
