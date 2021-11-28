UCLA vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/27/2021

Nov 20, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw shakes hands with California Golden Bears running back Christopher Brooks (34) after the game at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The UCLA Bruins (7-4, 0-0 Pac-12) host a Pac-12 battle against the California Golden Bears (4-6, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at the Rose Bowl. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch UCLA vs. Cal

Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Saturday, November 27, 2021 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Rose Bowl

Betting Information for UCLA vs. Cal

Favorite Spread Total UCLA -6.5 57.5

UCLA and Cal Stats

The Bruins rack up 14.9 more points per game (36.0) than the Golden Bears give up (21.1).

This year, the Bruins have 12 turnovers, five fewer than the Golden Bears have takeaways (17).

The Golden Bears are averaging 3.2 fewer points per game (24.7) than the Bruins are allowing (27.9).

This season the Golden Bears have eight turnovers, nine fewer than the Bruins have takeaways (17).

UCLA Players to Watch

Dorian Thompson-Robinson has 2,245 passing yards (204.1 ypg) to lead UCLA, completing 61.6% of his passes and throwing 18 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 509 rushing yards (46.3 ypg) on 117 carries with nine rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Zach Charbonnet, has carried the ball 180 times for 1,031 yards (93.7 per game), with 12 touchdowns this year.

This season Brittain Brown has rushed for 616 yards (56.0 per game) on 102 carries with seven touchdowns.

Kyle Philips' 707 receiving yards (64.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 53 receptions and eight touchdowns.

Greg Dulcich has racked up 639 receiving yards (58.1 yards per game) and four touchdowns, reeling in 36 passes this year.

Chase Cota has hauled in 18 catches for 286 yards (26.0 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Cal Players to Watch

Chase Garbers has 2,225 passing yards (222.5 ypg) to lead Cal, completing 63.9% of his passes and recording 16 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 435 rushing yards (43.5 ypg) on 80 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Damien Moore's team-high 516 rushing yards (51.6 per game) have come on 99 carries, with six touchdowns this year.

This season Christopher Brooks has rushed for 497 yards (49.7 per game) on 90 carries with one touchdown.

Trevon Clark's team-high 604 receiving yards (60.4 yards per game) have come on 29 receptions with four touchdowns.

Kekoa Crawford has grabbed 31 passes for 449 yards (44.9 yards per game) this year.

Jeremiah Hunter's 21 grabs this season have resulted in 388 yards (38.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

