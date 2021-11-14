UCLA vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    How to Watch UCLA Bruins vs. Colorado Buffaloes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 30, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ethan Garbers (4) throws the ball while hurried by Utah Utes linebacker Jonah Elliss (83) in the fourth quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

    The UCLA Bruins (5-4, 0-0 Pac-12) host a Pac-12 clash against the Colorado Buffaloes (3-6, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at the Rose Bowl. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch UCLA vs. Colorado

    Betting Information for UCLA vs. Colorado

    UCLA vs Colorado Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    UCLA

    -17.5

    57.5

    UCLA and Colorado Stats

    • This year, the Bruins average 6.5 more points per game (32.2) than the Buffaloes give up (25.7).
    • This year, the Bruins have turned the ball over nine times, two more than the Buffaloes' takeaways (7).
    • The Buffaloes' average points scored this year, 19.1, is 9.1 fewer than the 28.2 the Bruins are giving up.
    • The Buffaloes have turned the ball over six times, eight fewer times than the Bruins have forced turnovers (14).

    UCLA Players to Watch

    • Dorian Thompson-Robinson has thrown for 1,639 yards (182.1 ypg) to lead UCLA, completing 59.7% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 364 rushing yards (40.4 ypg) on 97 carries with six rushing touchdowns.
    • The team's top rusher, Zach Charbonnet, has carried the ball 135 times for 797 yards (88.6 per game), with eight touchdowns this year. He's also caught 16 passes for 144 yards (16 per game).
    • This season Brittain Brown has racked up 96 carries for 558 yards (62 per game) and six touchdowns.
    • Kyle Philips' 528 receiving yards (58.7 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 39 receptions and six touchdowns.
    • Greg Dulcich has hauled in 31 passes for 477 yards (53 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.
    • Chase Cota's 15 catches have yielded 243 yards (27 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Colorado Players to Watch

    • Brendon Lewis leads Colorado with 1,186 passing yards (131.8 ypg) on 109-of-183 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He also adds 143 rushing yards (15.9 ypg) on 70 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
    • The team's top rusher, Jarek Broussard, has carried the ball 114 times for 510 yards (56.7 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
    • This season Alex Fontenot has collected 246 yards (27.3 per game) on 72 attempts with three touchdowns.
    • Brenden Rice's 285 receiving yards (31.7 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 18 receptions and three touchdowns.
    • Brady Russell has reeled in 15 passes for 204 yards (22.7 yards per game) this year.
    • Daniel Arias' 11 grabs this season have resulted in 136 yards (15.1 ypg) and one touchdown.

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    Colorado at UCLA

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
