    December 29, 2021
    How to Watch UCLA Bruins vs. NC State Wolf Pack: Holiday Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 27, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) drops back to pass the ball against the California Golden Bears in the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

    The NC State Wolf Pack and the UCLA Bruins meet for the Holiday Bowl on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch NC State vs. UCLA

    NC State and UCLA Stats

    • The Wolf Pack average 6.3 more points per game (33.1) than the Bruins give up (26.8).
    • The Wolf Pack have 11 giveaways this season, while the Bruins have 19 takeaways .
    • The Bruins, on average, are scoring 16.8 more points per game this season (36.5) than the Wolf Pack are allowing (19.7).
    • The Bruins have turned the ball over 13 times, two fewer times than the Wolf Pack have forced turnovers (15).

    NC State Players to Watch

    • Devin Leary has 3,433 passing yards (286.1 ypg) to lead NC State, completing 65.7% of his passes and throwing 35 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
    • Zonovan Knight has carried the ball 140 times for a team-high 753 yards (62.8 per game), with three touchdowns this year.
    • This season Ricky Person Jr. has racked up 636 yards (53.0 per game) on 135 carries with five touchdowns, while also catching 28 passes for 240 yards (20.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Emeka Emezie's 802 receiving yards (66.8 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 60 receptions and six touchdowns.
    • Thayer Thomas has recorded 596 receiving yards (49.7 yards per game) and eight touchdowns, reeling in 51 passes this year.
    • Devin Carter's 31 catches are good enough for 556 yards (46.3 ypg) and six touchdowns.

    UCLA Players to Watch

    • Dorian Thompson-Robinson has 2,409 passing yards (200.8 ypg) to lead UCLA, completing 62.2% of his passes and tossing 21 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 611 rushing yards (50.9 ypg) on 130 carries with nine rushing touchdowns.
    • Zach Charbonnet has carried the ball 202 times for a team-high 1,137 yards (94.8 per game), with 13 touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 24 catches for 197 yards (16.4 per game).
    • This season Brittain Brown has racked up 616 yards (51.3 per game) on 102 carries with seven touchdowns.
    • Kyle Philips' 739 receiving yards (61.6 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 59 receptions and 10 touchdowns.
    • Greg Dulcich has put together a 725-yard season so far (60.4 receiving yards per game) with five touchdowns, reeling in 42 passes.
    • Chase Cota's 18 receptions this season have resulted in 286 yards (23.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

    NC State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    Wake Forest

    L 45-42

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Syracuse

    W 41-17

    Home

    11/26/2021

    North Carolina

    W 34-30

    Home

    12/28/2021

    UCLA

    -

    Home

    UCLA Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    Colorado

    W 44-20

    Home

    11/20/2021

    USC

    W 62-33

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Cal

    W 42-14

    Home

    12/28/2021

    NC State

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    28
    2021

    San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl: UCLA vs. NC State

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
