UCLA vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

Nov 6, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Kedon Slovis (9) throws a pass against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the first half at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

The UCLA Bruins (6-4, 0-0 Pac-12) and the USC Trojans (4-5, 0-0 Pac-12) square off on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at United Airlines Field at LA Memorial Coliseum in a clash of Pac-12 opponents. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch USC vs. UCLA

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: United Airlines Field at LA Memorial Coliseum

United Airlines Field at LA Memorial Coliseum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

UCLA and USC Stats

This year, the Bruins put up 4.5 more points per game (33.4) than the Trojans surrender (28.9).

The Bruins have turned the ball over 10 times this season, five fewer than the Trojans have forced (15).

The Bruins defense has allowed 27.4 points per game this season, about the same as the 29.6 the Trojans have scored.

This year the Trojans have turned the ball over 16 times, one more than the Bruins' takeaways (15).

UCLA Players to Watch

Dorian Thompson-Robinson has thrown for 1,896 yards (189.6 ypg) to lead UCLA, completing 60.5% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 463 rushing yards (46.3 ypg) on 106 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Zach Charbonnet, has carried the ball 152 times for 864 yards (86.4 per game), with 11 touchdowns this year.

This season Brittain Brown has collected 616 yards (61.6 per game) on 102 attempts with seven touchdowns.

Kyle Philips' 627 receiving yards (62.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 47 receptions with six touchdowns.

Greg Dulcich has collected 564 receiving yards (56.4 yards per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 34 passes this year.

Chase Cota's 18 grabs are good enough for 286 yards (28.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

USC Players to Watch

Kedon Slovis leads USC with 2,153 passing yards (239.2 ypg) on 193-of-297 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.

Keaontay Ingram's team-high 815 rushing yards (90.6 per game) have come on 139 carries, with five touchdowns this year.

This season Vavae Malepeai has racked up 227 yards (25.2 per game) on 65 attempts with two touchdowns.

Drake London's team-leading 1,084 receiving yards (120.4 yards per game) have come on 88 receptions with seven touchdowns.

Tahj Washington has reeled in 41 passes for 474 yards (52.7 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Gary Bryant Jr.'s 30 grabs this season have resulted in 362 yards (40.2 ypg) and five touchdowns.

UCLA Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/23/2021 Oregon L 34-31 Home 10/30/2021 Utah L 44-24 Away 11/13/2021 Colorado W 44-20 Home 11/20/2021 USC - Away 11/27/2021 Cal - Home

USC Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/23/2021 Notre Dame L 31-16 Away 10/30/2021 Arizona W 41-34 Home 11/6/2021 Arizona State L 31-16 Away 11/20/2021 UCLA - Home 11/27/2021 BYU - Home 12/4/2021 Cal - Away

Regional restrictions apply.