UCLA vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

How to Watch UCLA Bruins vs. USC Trojans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The UCLA Bruins (6-4, 0-0 Pac-12) and the USC Trojans (4-5, 0-0 Pac-12) square off on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at United Airlines Field at LA Memorial Coliseum in a clash of Pac-12 opponents. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch USC vs. UCLA
- Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: United Airlines Field at LA Memorial Coliseum
UCLA and USC Stats
- This year, the Bruins put up 4.5 more points per game (33.4) than the Trojans surrender (28.9).
- The Bruins have turned the ball over 10 times this season, five fewer than the Trojans have forced (15).
- The Bruins defense has allowed 27.4 points per game this season, about the same as the 29.6 the Trojans have scored.
- This year the Trojans have turned the ball over 16 times, one more than the Bruins' takeaways (15).
UCLA Players to Watch
- Dorian Thompson-Robinson has thrown for 1,896 yards (189.6 ypg) to lead UCLA, completing 60.5% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 463 rushing yards (46.3 ypg) on 106 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.
- The team's top rusher, Zach Charbonnet, has carried the ball 152 times for 864 yards (86.4 per game), with 11 touchdowns this year.
- This season Brittain Brown has collected 616 yards (61.6 per game) on 102 attempts with seven touchdowns.
- Kyle Philips' 627 receiving yards (62.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 47 receptions with six touchdowns.
- Greg Dulcich has collected 564 receiving yards (56.4 yards per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 34 passes this year.
- Chase Cota's 18 grabs are good enough for 286 yards (28.6 ypg) and one touchdown.
USC Players to Watch
- Kedon Slovis leads USC with 2,153 passing yards (239.2 ypg) on 193-of-297 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.
- Keaontay Ingram's team-high 815 rushing yards (90.6 per game) have come on 139 carries, with five touchdowns this year.
- This season Vavae Malepeai has racked up 227 yards (25.2 per game) on 65 attempts with two touchdowns.
- Drake London's team-leading 1,084 receiving yards (120.4 yards per game) have come on 88 receptions with seven touchdowns.
- Tahj Washington has reeled in 41 passes for 474 yards (52.7 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
- Gary Bryant Jr.'s 30 grabs this season have resulted in 362 yards (40.2 ypg) and five touchdowns.
UCLA Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/23/2021
Oregon
L 34-31
Home
10/30/2021
Utah
L 44-24
Away
11/13/2021
Colorado
W 44-20
Home
11/20/2021
USC
-
Away
11/27/2021
Cal
-
Home
USC Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/23/2021
Notre Dame
L 31-16
Away
10/30/2021
Arizona
W 41-34
Home
11/6/2021
Arizona State
L 31-16
Away
11/20/2021
UCLA
-
Home
11/27/2021
BYU
-
Home
12/4/2021
Cal
-
Away
