Oct 23, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Zach Charbonnet (24) is defended by cornerback Dontae Manning (8) in the second half at Rose Bowl. Oregon defeated UCLA 34-31. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Utes (4-3, 0-0 Pac-12) will clash with a fellow Pac-12 squad when they welcome in the UCLA Bruins (5-3, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Utah vs. UCLA

Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021

Saturday, October 30, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Rice-Eccles Stadium

Utah and UCLA Stats

The Utes put up 5.6 more points per game (31.9) than the Bruins surrender (26.3).

The Utes have 10 giveaways this season, while the Bruins have 14 takeaways .

The Bruins have averaged 7.9 more points this year (33.3) than the Utes have allowed (25.4).

This season the Bruins have eight turnovers, one fewer than the Utes have takeaways (9).

Utah Players to Watch

Cameron Rising leads Utah with 1,139 passing yards (162.7 ypg) on 99-of-154 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He also adds 237 rushing yards (33.9 ypg) on 32 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Tavion Thomas has carried the ball 78 times for a team-high 405 yards (57.9 per game), with six touchdowns this year.

This season Micah Bernard has piled up 281 yards (40.1 per game) on 49 carries with one touchdown, while also grabbing 15 passes for 112 yards (16.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Dalton Kincaid's team-leading 287 receiving yards (41.0 yards per game) have come on 18 receptions with three touchdowns.

Devaughn Vele has grabbed 12 passes for 243 yards (34.7 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Brant Kuithe has hauled in 26 receptions for 241 yards (34.4 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

UCLA Players to Watch

Dorian Thompson-Robinson leads UCLA with 1,639 passing yards (204.9 ypg) on 123-of-206 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He also adds 364 rushing yards (45.5 ypg) on 97 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

Zach Charbonnet's team-high 732 rushing yards (91.5 per game) have come on 124 carries, with seven touchdowns this year. He's also added 14 catches for 142 yards (17.8 per game).

This season Brittain Brown has piled up 513 yards (64.1 per game) on 86 attempts with six touchdowns.

Kyle Philips' 442 receiving yards (55.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 32 receptions with six touchdowns.

Greg Dulcich has put together a 425-yard season so far (53.1 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 25 passes.

Kam Brown's 12 grabs have turned into 195 yards (24.4 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Utah Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/9/2021 USC W 42-26 Away 10/16/2021 Arizona State W 35-21 Home 10/23/2021 Oregon State L 42-34 Away 10/30/2021 UCLA - Home 11/5/2021 Stanford - Away 11/13/2021 Arizona - Away 11/20/2021 Oregon - Home

UCLA Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/9/2021 Arizona W 34-16 Away 10/16/2021 Washington W 24-17 Away 10/23/2021 Oregon L 34-31 Home 10/30/2021 Utah - Away 11/13/2021 Colorado - Home 11/20/2021 USC - Away 11/27/2021 Cal - Home

