    • October 31, 2021
    How to Watch UCLA Bruins vs. Utah Utes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 23, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Zach Charbonnet (24) is defended by cornerback Dontae Manning (8) in the second half at Rose Bowl. Oregon defeated UCLA 34-31. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    The Utah Utes (4-3, 0-0 Pac-12) will clash with a fellow Pac-12 squad when they welcome in the UCLA Bruins (5-3, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Utah vs. UCLA

    Utah and UCLA Stats

    • The Utes put up 5.6 more points per game (31.9) than the Bruins surrender (26.3).
    • The Utes have 10 giveaways this season, while the Bruins have 14 takeaways .
    • The Bruins have averaged 7.9 more points this year (33.3) than the Utes have allowed (25.4).
    • This season the Bruins have eight turnovers, one fewer than the Utes have takeaways (9).

    Utah Players to Watch

    • Cameron Rising leads Utah with 1,139 passing yards (162.7 ypg) on 99-of-154 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He also adds 237 rushing yards (33.9 ypg) on 32 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
    • Tavion Thomas has carried the ball 78 times for a team-high 405 yards (57.9 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
    • This season Micah Bernard has piled up 281 yards (40.1 per game) on 49 carries with one touchdown, while also grabbing 15 passes for 112 yards (16.0 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Dalton Kincaid's team-leading 287 receiving yards (41.0 yards per game) have come on 18 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Devaughn Vele has grabbed 12 passes for 243 yards (34.7 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
    • Brant Kuithe has hauled in 26 receptions for 241 yards (34.4 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

    UCLA Players to Watch

    • Dorian Thompson-Robinson leads UCLA with 1,639 passing yards (204.9 ypg) on 123-of-206 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He also adds 364 rushing yards (45.5 ypg) on 97 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.
    • Zach Charbonnet's team-high 732 rushing yards (91.5 per game) have come on 124 carries, with seven touchdowns this year. He's also added 14 catches for 142 yards (17.8 per game).
    • This season Brittain Brown has piled up 513 yards (64.1 per game) on 86 attempts with six touchdowns.
    • Kyle Philips' 442 receiving yards (55.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 32 receptions with six touchdowns.
    • Greg Dulcich has put together a 425-yard season so far (53.1 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 25 passes.
    • Kam Brown's 12 grabs have turned into 195 yards (24.4 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Utah Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/9/2021

    USC

    W 42-26

    Away

    10/16/2021

    Arizona State

    W 35-21

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Oregon State

    L 42-34

    Away

    10/30/2021

    UCLA

    -

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Stanford

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Arizona

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Oregon

    -

    Home

    UCLA Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/9/2021

    Arizona

    W 34-16

    Away

    10/16/2021

    Washington

    W 24-17

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Oregon

    L 34-31

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Utah

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Colorado

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    USC

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Cal

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    UCLA at Utah

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
