    • October 18, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch UCLA Bruins at Washington Huskies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    UCLA will head on the road on Saturday night to face Washington in a cross-divisional Pac-12 contest.
    Author:

    Last week's 34-16 win over Arizona wasn't enough to get the Bruins back into the AP Top 25 poll. Washington enters this game coming off of a 27-24 loss to Oregon State.

    How to Watch: UCLA at Washington

    Game Date: Oct. 16, 2021

    Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX

    Live stream UCLA at Washington on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Chip Kelly's Bruins dropped out of the Top 25 after a loss to Arizona State two weeks ago. UCLA's run game has a been a big factor, as the Bruins have out-rushed its opponents in 12 consecutive games. The team is 22nd in the country in rushing yards per game, and last week had 329 yards on the ground. 

    Two UCLA backs—Brittain Brown (146) and Zach Charbonnet (117)—had 100-yard games vs. Arizona.

    Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson is second in the Pac-12 in passing touchdowns.

    The Huskies opened the year with a 13-7 loss to FCS Montana and then a 31-10 loss to Michigan, but the team is 2-1 since. Washington allows 19.6 points per game, the 30th-best mark in the country. But the offense ranks just 91st in scoring.

    Quarterback Dylan Morris has thrown six interceptions and is completing 58.9% of his passes. The team leader in carries, Richard Newton, is only averaging 3.5 yards per carry.

    For the Huskies to pull off the upset, the team has to make this a defensive battle.

    UCLA hasn't beaten Washington since 2014 but leads the all-time series 40-32-2.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    UCLA at Washington

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    8:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16032703
    College Golf

    How to Watch Stephens Cup, First Round

    39 minutes ago
    jose-altuve-astros
    SI Guide

    Pivotal ALCS Game 3 Pits Homer-Heavy Offenses at Fenway

    44 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans 2
    Turkish Süper Lig

    How to Watch Hatayspor vs. Gaziantepspor

    16 minutes ago
    Oct 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) carries the ball against Denver Broncos free safety Justin Simmons (31) during the third quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 27-19. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Seattle Seahawks vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/17/2021

    19 hours ago
    Oct 9, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; A Sky Sports advertisement featuring images of Tampa Bay Buccaneers qaurterback Tom Brady (left), Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (center0 and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson at Tottenham Hogspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/17/2021

    19 hours ago
    Soccer Fans 2
    Liga MX

    How to Watch Chivas de Guadalajara vs. Toluca

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_16911211
    NFL

    How to Watch Seahawks at Steelers

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_16971184
    Tennis

    How to Watch BNP Paribas Open, ATP Singles Final

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_16970880
    Golf

    How to Watch The CJ Cup at Summit, Final Round

    23 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy