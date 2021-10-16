UCLA will head on the road on Saturday night to face Washington in a cross-divisional Pac-12 contest.

Last week's 34-16 win over Arizona wasn't enough to get the Bruins back into the AP Top 25 poll. Washington enters this game coming off of a 27-24 loss to Oregon State.

How to Watch: UCLA at Washington

Game Date: Oct. 16, 2021

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET



TV: FOX

Chip Kelly's Bruins dropped out of the Top 25 after a loss to Arizona State two weeks ago. UCLA's run game has a been a big factor, as the Bruins have out-rushed its opponents in 12 consecutive games. The team is 22nd in the country in rushing yards per game, and last week had 329 yards on the ground.

Two UCLA backs—Brittain Brown (146) and Zach Charbonnet (117)—had 100-yard games vs. Arizona.

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson is second in the Pac-12 in passing touchdowns.

The Huskies opened the year with a 13-7 loss to FCS Montana and then a 31-10 loss to Michigan, but the team is 2-1 since. Washington allows 19.6 points per game, the 30th-best mark in the country. But the offense ranks just 91st in scoring.

Quarterback Dylan Morris has thrown six interceptions and is completing 58.9% of his passes. The team leader in carries, Richard Newton, is only averaging 3.5 yards per carry.

For the Huskies to pull off the upset, the team has to make this a defensive battle.

UCLA hasn't beaten Washington since 2014 but leads the all-time series 40-32-2.

