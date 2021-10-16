Oct 2, 2021; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Washington Huskies running back Sean McGrew (5) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Oregon State Beavers during the second half at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Huskies (2-3, 0-0 Pac-12) host a Pac-12 clash against the UCLA Bruins (4-2, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Washington vs. UCLA

Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021

Saturday, October 16, 2021 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Washington and UCLA Stats

The Huskies score just 1.7 fewer points per game (24.8) than the Bruins allow (26.5).

The Huskies have turned the ball over one more time (10 total) than the Bruins have forced a turnover (9) this season.

The Bruins, on average, are scoring 15.6 more points per game this year (35.2) than the Huskies are allowing (19.6).

The Bruins have turned the ball over five times, three fewer times than the Huskies have forced turnovers (8).

Washington Players to Watch

Dylan Morris has 1,262 passing yards (252.4 ypg) to lead Washington, completing 58.9% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.

Sean McGrew's team-high 188 rushing yards (37.6 per game) have come on 38 carries, with six touchdowns this year.

This season Kamari Pleasant has piled up 149 yards (29.8 per game) on 24 carries.

Taj Davis' 262 receiving yards (52.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 20 receptions with one touchdown.

Terrell Bynum has put up a 256-yard season so far (51.2 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 16 passes.

Jalen McMillan's 15 receptions have netted him 221 yards (44.2 ypg) and two touchdowns.

UCLA Players to Watch

Dorian Thompson-Robinson has thrown for 1,236 yards (206.0 ypg) to lead UCLA, completing 57.6% of his passes and recording 11 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 242 rushing yards (40.3 ypg) on 70 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Zach Charbonnet, has carried the ball 88 times for 566 yards (94.3 per game), with seven touchdowns this year. He's also caught nine passes for 111 yards (18.5 per game).

This season Brittain Brown has collected 442 yards (73.7 per game) on 70 attempts with four touchdowns.

Kyle Philips' team-high 369 receiving yards (61.5 yards per game) have come on 24 receptions with six touchdowns.

Greg Dulcich has recorded 349 receiving yards (58.2 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 19 passes this year.

Kam Brown's six receptions are good enough for 127 yards (21.2 ypg) and one touchdown.

Washington Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Arkansas State W 52-3 Home 9/25/2021 Cal W 31-24 Home 10/2/2021 Oregon State L 27-24 Away 10/16/2021 UCLA - Home 10/22/2021 Arizona - Away 10/30/2021 Stanford - Away 11/6/2021 Oregon - Home

UCLA Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/25/2021 Stanford W 35-24 Away 10/2/2021 Arizona State L 42-23 Home 10/9/2021 Arizona W 34-16 Away 10/16/2021 Washington - Away 10/23/2021 Oregon - Home 10/30/2021 Utah - Away 11/13/2021 Colorado - Home

