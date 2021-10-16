Publish date:
How to Watch UCLA Bruins vs. Washington Huskies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Washington Huskies (2-3, 0-0 Pac-12) host a Pac-12 clash against the UCLA Bruins (4-2, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
Washington and UCLA Stats
- The Huskies score just 1.7 fewer points per game (24.8) than the Bruins allow (26.5).
- The Huskies have turned the ball over one more time (10 total) than the Bruins have forced a turnover (9) this season.
- The Bruins, on average, are scoring 15.6 more points per game this year (35.2) than the Huskies are allowing (19.6).
- The Bruins have turned the ball over five times, three fewer times than the Huskies have forced turnovers (8).
Washington Players to Watch
- Dylan Morris has 1,262 passing yards (252.4 ypg) to lead Washington, completing 58.9% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.
- Sean McGrew's team-high 188 rushing yards (37.6 per game) have come on 38 carries, with six touchdowns this year.
- This season Kamari Pleasant has piled up 149 yards (29.8 per game) on 24 carries.
- Taj Davis' 262 receiving yards (52.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 20 receptions with one touchdown.
- Terrell Bynum has put up a 256-yard season so far (51.2 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 16 passes.
- Jalen McMillan's 15 receptions have netted him 221 yards (44.2 ypg) and two touchdowns.
UCLA Players to Watch
- Dorian Thompson-Robinson has thrown for 1,236 yards (206.0 ypg) to lead UCLA, completing 57.6% of his passes and recording 11 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 242 rushing yards (40.3 ypg) on 70 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
- The team's top rusher, Zach Charbonnet, has carried the ball 88 times for 566 yards (94.3 per game), with seven touchdowns this year. He's also caught nine passes for 111 yards (18.5 per game).
- This season Brittain Brown has collected 442 yards (73.7 per game) on 70 attempts with four touchdowns.
- Kyle Philips' team-high 369 receiving yards (61.5 yards per game) have come on 24 receptions with six touchdowns.
- Greg Dulcich has recorded 349 receiving yards (58.2 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 19 passes this year.
- Kam Brown's six receptions are good enough for 127 yards (21.2 ypg) and one touchdown.
Washington Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/18/2021
Arkansas State
W 52-3
Home
9/25/2021
Cal
W 31-24
Home
10/2/2021
Oregon State
L 27-24
Away
10/16/2021
UCLA
-
Home
10/22/2021
Arizona
-
Away
10/30/2021
Stanford
-
Away
11/6/2021
Oregon
-
Home
UCLA Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/25/2021
Stanford
W 35-24
Away
10/2/2021
Arizona State
L 42-23
Home
10/9/2021
Arizona
W 34-16
Away
10/16/2021
Washington
-
Away
10/23/2021
Oregon
-
Home
10/30/2021
Utah
-
Away
11/13/2021
Colorado
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
