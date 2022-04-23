Skip to main content

How to Watch the UCLA Spring Game: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UCLA hits the field on Saturday for its annual spring game looking to show off its team for the 2022 season.

Chip Kelly is starting to build some excitement in Los Angeles as UCLA looks to build off its 2021 season when it went 8-4.

How to Watch the UCLA Spring Game in College Football Today:

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Live stream the UCLA Spring Game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bruins started last season off with a bang beating Hawaii 44-10 and then upsetting No. 16 LSU 38-27 in the second game.

It didn't last long as they were upset by Fresno State two weeks later, 40-37, and would lose again to Arizona State to drop to 3-2 on the year. UCLA rebounded to win five of its last eight games, including a 62-33 thrashing of rival USC.

The regular season was a great ending, but the Bruins pulled out of their bowl game hours before it was supposed to be played due to COVID-19 concerns.

It was a brutal way for the year to finish, but the Bruins are ready to build off the regular season as it begins their preparations for the 2022 season.

UCLA should get off to a great start as its first three games are at home against Bowling Green, Alabama State, and South Alabama. The Bruins should be 3-0 when they head to Colorado in week four.

The Bruins have to go to Oregon and Arizona State this year but get Washington, Utah, and USC at home.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
23
2022

UCLA Spring Game

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Network
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Northwestern Women's Lacrosse
Lacrosse

Columbia vs. Yale Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Evan Lazar3 minutes ago
ucla-football
College Football

UCLA Spring Game Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
USFL
USFL

How to Watch Pittsburgh Maulers vs Philadelphia Stars

By Alex Barth3 minutes ago
Vanderbilt Baseball
College Baseball

How to Watch Vanderbilt at Kentucky in College Baseball

By Matthew Beighle3 minutes ago
Northwestern Women's Lacrosse
Womens College Lacrosse

How to Watch Notre Dame at Louisville in Women’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar3 minutes ago
Northwestern Women's Lacrosse
Womens College Lacrosse

How to Watch Ohio State at Johns Hopkins in Women’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar3 minutes ago
Soccer

Olympique Lyon vs. Montpellier HSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
USATSI_18015136
NASCAR Cup Series

How to Watch GEICO 500, Qualifying, in NASCAR Cup Series

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
imago1011449836h
Ligue 1

How to Watch Lyon vs. Montpellier

By Tom Sunderland1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy