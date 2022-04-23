UCLA Spring Game Stream: Watch online, TV channel

UCLA hits the field on Saturday for its annual spring game looking to show off its team for the 2022 season.

Chip Kelly is starting to build some excitement in Los Angeles as UCLA looks to build off its 2021 season when it went 8-4.

How to Watch the UCLA Spring Game in College Football Today:

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

The Bruins started last season off with a bang beating Hawaii 44-10 and then upsetting No. 16 LSU 38-27 in the second game.

It didn't last long as they were upset by Fresno State two weeks later, 40-37, and would lose again to Arizona State to drop to 3-2 on the year. UCLA rebounded to win five of its last eight games, including a 62-33 thrashing of rival USC.

The regular season was a great ending, but the Bruins pulled out of their bowl game hours before it was supposed to be played due to COVID-19 concerns.

It was a brutal way for the year to finish, but the Bruins are ready to build off the regular season as it begins their preparations for the 2022 season.

UCLA should get off to a great start as its first three games are at home against Bowling Green, Alabama State, and South Alabama. The Bruins should be 3-0 when they head to Colorado in week four.

The Bruins have to go to Oregon and Arizona State this year but get Washington, Utah, and USC at home.

