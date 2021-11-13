Publish date:
How to Watch UConn Huskies vs. Clemson Tigers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The UConn Huskies (1-8) visit the Clemson Tigers (6-3) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Memorial Stadium. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Clemson vs. UConn
- Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Stadium: Memorial Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Clemson and UConn Stats
- The Tigers put up 22.2 points per game, 13.8 fewer than the Huskies allow per matchup (36.0).
- The Tigers have turned the ball over 12 times this season, two more turnovers than the Huskies have forced (10).
- The Huskies have put the same amount of points on the board per game this season (16.2) as the Tigers have allowed .
- This year the Huskies have turned the ball over 16 times, five more than the Tigers' takeaways (11).
Clemson Players to Watch
- D.J. Uiagalelei has thrown for 1,511 yards (167.9 ypg) to lead Clemson, completing 56.2% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 239 rushing yards (26.6 ypg) on 84 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
- Will Shipley's team-high 438 rushing yards (48.7 per game) have come on 93 carries, with seven touchdowns this year.
- This season Kobe Pace has piled up 62 carries for 341 yards (37.9 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Justyn Ross' 484 receiving yards (53.8 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 44 receptions and three touchdowns.
- Joseph Ngata has put together a 438-yard season so far (48.7 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 23 passes.
- Beaux Collins' 17 grabs have netted him 201 yards (22.3 ypg) and one touchdown.
UConn Players to Watch
- Steven Krajewski has thrown for 938 yards (104.2 ypg) to lead UConn, completing 56.3% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 99 rushing yards (11.0 ypg) on 40 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
- Nathan Carter's team-high 469 rushing yards (52.1 per game) have come on 104 carries, with one touchdown this year.
- This season Kevin Mensah has rushed for 246 yards (27.3 per game) on 73 carries.
- Keelan Marion's team-leading 420 receiving yards (46.7 yards per game) have come on 23 receptions with five touchdowns.
- Kevens Clercius has put up a 185-yard season so far (20.6 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 16 passes.
- Aaron Turner's 25 grabs have netted him 160 yards (17.8 ypg).
Clemson Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/23/2021
Pittsburgh
L 27-17
Away
10/30/2021
Florida State
W 30-20
Home
11/6/2021
Louisville
W 30-24
Away
11/13/2021
UConn
-
Home
11/20/2021
Wake Forest
-
Home
11/27/2021
South Carolina
-
Away
UConn Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/9/2021
UMass
L 27-13
Away
10/16/2021
Yale
W 21-15
Home
10/22/2021
Middle Tennessee
L 44-13
Home
11/13/2021
Clemson
-
Away
11/20/2021
UCF
-
Away
11/27/2021
Houston
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
November
13
2021
Connecticut at Clemson
TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)