    • November 13, 2021
    How to Watch UConn Huskies vs. Clemson Tigers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Sep 18, 2021; West Point, New York, USA; UConn Huskies quarterback Tyler Phommachanh (12) looks to pass against the Army Black Knights during the first half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

    The UConn Huskies (1-8) visit the Clemson Tigers (6-3) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Memorial Stadium. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Clemson vs. UConn

    Clemson and UConn Stats

    • The Tigers put up 22.2 points per game, 13.8 fewer than the Huskies allow per matchup (36.0).
    • The Tigers have turned the ball over 12 times this season, two more turnovers than the Huskies have forced (10).
    • The Huskies have put the same amount of points on the board per game this season (16.2) as the Tigers have allowed .
    • This year the Huskies have turned the ball over 16 times, five more than the Tigers' takeaways (11).

    Clemson Players to Watch

    • D.J. Uiagalelei has thrown for 1,511 yards (167.9 ypg) to lead Clemson, completing 56.2% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 239 rushing yards (26.6 ypg) on 84 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
    • Will Shipley's team-high 438 rushing yards (48.7 per game) have come on 93 carries, with seven touchdowns this year.
    • This season Kobe Pace has piled up 62 carries for 341 yards (37.9 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • Justyn Ross' 484 receiving yards (53.8 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 44 receptions and three touchdowns.
    • Joseph Ngata has put together a 438-yard season so far (48.7 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 23 passes.
    • Beaux Collins' 17 grabs have netted him 201 yards (22.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

    UConn Players to Watch

    • Steven Krajewski has thrown for 938 yards (104.2 ypg) to lead UConn, completing 56.3% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 99 rushing yards (11.0 ypg) on 40 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
    • Nathan Carter's team-high 469 rushing yards (52.1 per game) have come on 104 carries, with one touchdown this year.
    • This season Kevin Mensah has rushed for 246 yards (27.3 per game) on 73 carries.
    • Keelan Marion's team-leading 420 receiving yards (46.7 yards per game) have come on 23 receptions with five touchdowns.
    • Kevens Clercius has put up a 185-yard season so far (20.6 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 16 passes.
    • Aaron Turner's 25 grabs have netted him 160 yards (17.8 ypg).

    Clemson Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/23/2021

    Pittsburgh

    L 27-17

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Florida State

    W 30-20

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Louisville

    W 30-24

    Away

    11/13/2021

    UConn

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Wake Forest

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    South Carolina

    -

    Away

    UConn Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/9/2021

    UMass

    L 27-13

    Away

    10/16/2021

    Yale

    W 21-15

    Home

    10/22/2021

    Middle Tennessee

    L 44-13

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Clemson

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    UCF

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Houston

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    Connecticut at Clemson

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

