Sep 18, 2021; West Point, New York, USA; UConn Huskies quarterback Tyler Phommachanh (12) looks to pass against the Army Black Knights during the first half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

The UConn Huskies (1-8) visit the Clemson Tigers (6-3) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Memorial Stadium. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Clemson vs. UConn

Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021

Saturday, November 13, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Stadium: Memorial Stadium

Memorial Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Clemson and UConn Stats

The Tigers put up 22.2 points per game, 13.8 fewer than the Huskies allow per matchup (36.0).

The Tigers have turned the ball over 12 times this season, two more turnovers than the Huskies have forced (10).

The Huskies have put the same amount of points on the board per game this season (16.2) as the Tigers have allowed .

This year the Huskies have turned the ball over 16 times, five more than the Tigers' takeaways (11).

Clemson Players to Watch

D.J. Uiagalelei has thrown for 1,511 yards (167.9 ypg) to lead Clemson, completing 56.2% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 239 rushing yards (26.6 ypg) on 84 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Will Shipley's team-high 438 rushing yards (48.7 per game) have come on 93 carries, with seven touchdowns this year.

This season Kobe Pace has piled up 62 carries for 341 yards (37.9 per game) and three touchdowns.

Justyn Ross' 484 receiving yards (53.8 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 44 receptions and three touchdowns.

Joseph Ngata has put together a 438-yard season so far (48.7 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 23 passes.

Beaux Collins' 17 grabs have netted him 201 yards (22.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

UConn Players to Watch

Steven Krajewski has thrown for 938 yards (104.2 ypg) to lead UConn, completing 56.3% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 99 rushing yards (11.0 ypg) on 40 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Nathan Carter's team-high 469 rushing yards (52.1 per game) have come on 104 carries, with one touchdown this year.

This season Kevin Mensah has rushed for 246 yards (27.3 per game) on 73 carries.

Keelan Marion's team-leading 420 receiving yards (46.7 yards per game) have come on 23 receptions with five touchdowns.

Kevens Clercius has put up a 185-yard season so far (20.6 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 16 passes.

Aaron Turner's 25 grabs have netted him 160 yards (17.8 ypg).

Clemson Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/23/2021 Pittsburgh L 27-17 Away 10/30/2021 Florida State W 30-20 Home 11/6/2021 Louisville W 30-24 Away 11/13/2021 UConn - Home 11/20/2021 Wake Forest - Home 11/27/2021 South Carolina - Away

UConn Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/9/2021 UMass L 27-13 Away 10/16/2021 Yale W 21-15 Home 10/22/2021 Middle Tennessee L 44-13 Home 11/13/2021 Clemson - Away 11/20/2021 UCF - Away 11/27/2021 Houston - Home

Regional restrictions apply.