Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch UConn Huskies vs. Houston Cougars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Sep 18, 2021; West Point, New York, USA; UConn Huskies quarterback Tyler Phommachanh (12) is wrapped up by Army Black Knights defensive lineman Nolan Cockrill (95) during the first half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

    Sep 18, 2021; West Point, New York, USA; UConn Huskies quarterback Tyler Phommachanh (12) is wrapped up by Army Black Knights defensive lineman Nolan Cockrill (95) during the first half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 19 Houston Cougars (10-1) and UConn Huskies (1-10) will clash on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch UConn vs. Houston

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Stadium: Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Houston vs. UConn

    Houston vs UConn Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Houston

    -32.5

    54.5

    Houston and UConn Stats

    • This year, the Cougars average just 0.3 more points per game (38.2) than the Huskies surrender (37.9).
    • The Cougars have turned the ball over 10 times this season, three fewer than the Huskies have forced (13).
    • The Huskies are averaging 4.6 fewer points per game (15.5) than the Cougars are allowing (20.1).
    • The Huskies have 21 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Cougars.

    Houston Players to Watch

    • Clayton Tune leads Houston with 2,712 passing yards (246.5 ypg) on 223-of-325 passing with 22 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Alton McCaskill, has carried the ball 153 times for 790 yards (71.8 per game), with 15 touchdowns this year.
    • This season Ta'Zhawn Henry has collected 471 yards (42.8 per game) on 97 carries with seven touchdowns.
    • Nathaniel Dell's team-leading 965 receiving yards (87.7 yards per game) have come on 65 receptions with nine touchdowns.
    • Jeremy Singleton has recorded 370 receiving yards (33.6 yards per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 21 passes this year.
    • Christian Trahan's 33 grabs have netted him 363 yards (33.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    UConn Players to Watch

    • Steven Krajewski leads UConn with 1,138 passing yards (103.5 ypg) on 113-of-212 passing with six touchdowns compared to 10 interceptions this season. He also adds 120 rushing yards (10.9 ypg) on 53 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.
    • Nathan Carter's team-high 565 rushing yards (51.4 per game) have come on 122 carries, with two touchdowns this year.
    • This season Kevin Mensah has racked up 91 carries for 278 yards (25.3 per game).
    • Keelan Marion's team-high 434 receiving yards (39.5 yards per game) have come on 24 receptions with five touchdowns.
    • Jay Rose has put up a 250-yard season so far (22.7 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 21 passes.
    • Aaron Turner's 31 catches are good enough for 225 yards (20.5 ypg).

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    Houston at Connecticut

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 20, 2021; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Blake Shapen (12) passes the ball during the third quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Texas Tech at Baylor

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17227654
    College Football

    How to Watch Ohio State at Michigan

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_13734829
    College Football

    How to Watch Florida State at Florida

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17201966
    College Football

    How to Watch Georgia at Georgia Tech

    1 minute ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Sydney Brown (30) and teammate Devon Witherspoon (31) team up to tackle Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Noah Vedral (0) in the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Maryland at Rutgers

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17196765
    College Football

    How to Watch Houston at Connecticut

    1 minute ago
    Nov 6, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Navy Midshipmen quarterback Xavier Arline (7) hands off to Navy Midshipmen running back Isaac Ruoss (32) in the third quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Navy at Temple

    1 minute ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Aaron Young (4) and Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Marcelino McCrary-Ball (9) look at a pass that was overthrown during the second half at Memorial Stadium. The Scarlet Knights won 38-3. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Maryland vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/27/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Florida Gators running back Nay'Quan Wright (6) runs the ball against the Missouri Tigers during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Florida State vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/27/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy