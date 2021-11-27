Sep 18, 2021; West Point, New York, USA; UConn Huskies quarterback Tyler Phommachanh (12) is wrapped up by Army Black Knights defensive lineman Nolan Cockrill (95) during the first half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 19 Houston Cougars (10-1) and UConn Huskies (1-10) will clash on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch UConn vs. Houston

Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Saturday, November 27, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stadium: Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field

Betting Information for Houston vs. UConn

Favorite Spread Total Houston -32.5 54.5

Houston and UConn Stats

This year, the Cougars average just 0.3 more points per game (38.2) than the Huskies surrender (37.9).

The Cougars have turned the ball over 10 times this season, three fewer than the Huskies have forced (13).

The Huskies are averaging 4.6 fewer points per game (15.5) than the Cougars are allowing (20.1).

The Huskies have 21 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Cougars.

Houston Players to Watch

Clayton Tune leads Houston with 2,712 passing yards (246.5 ypg) on 223-of-325 passing with 22 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Alton McCaskill, has carried the ball 153 times for 790 yards (71.8 per game), with 15 touchdowns this year.

This season Ta'Zhawn Henry has collected 471 yards (42.8 per game) on 97 carries with seven touchdowns.

Nathaniel Dell's team-leading 965 receiving yards (87.7 yards per game) have come on 65 receptions with nine touchdowns.

Jeremy Singleton has recorded 370 receiving yards (33.6 yards per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 21 passes this year.

Christian Trahan's 33 grabs have netted him 363 yards (33.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

UConn Players to Watch

Steven Krajewski leads UConn with 1,138 passing yards (103.5 ypg) on 113-of-212 passing with six touchdowns compared to 10 interceptions this season. He also adds 120 rushing yards (10.9 ypg) on 53 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Nathan Carter's team-high 565 rushing yards (51.4 per game) have come on 122 carries, with two touchdowns this year.

This season Kevin Mensah has racked up 91 carries for 278 yards (25.3 per game).

Keelan Marion's team-high 434 receiving yards (39.5 yards per game) have come on 24 receptions with five touchdowns.

Jay Rose has put up a 250-yard season so far (22.7 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 21 passes.

Aaron Turner's 31 catches are good enough for 225 yards (20.5 ypg).

