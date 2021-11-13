Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch UConn Huskies at Clemson Tigers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Clemson steps out of the ACC on Saturday when it hosts UConn in a non-conference battle.
    Author:

    Clemson hosts UConn on Saturday with a 6-3 record that would be satisfactory for most teams. The Tigers, though, have exceeded the standards of most teams, and they have not lived up to the bar they set in previous years this season.

    How to Watch UConn at Clemson Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 13, 2021

    Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ACC Network (National)

    Live stream the UConn at Clemson game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Clemson has struggled on offense all year as the team tries to replace quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The defense has still been great, but offensively they have not scored enough points to pick up wins.

    Saturday, they will look to continue to work out the kinks against a UConn team that has just one win on the year.

    The Huskies were able to pick up that win three weeks ago when they knocked off Yale 21-15. They couldn't make it two in a row when they lost to Middle Tennessee State two weeks ago 44-13.

    UConn has not been great, but they hope a bye week can help them correct things as they look to end the season on a high note.

    Beating Clemson is not going to be easy, but it would be one of the biggest upsets of the year if the Huskies can get it done.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    UConn Huskies at Clemson Tigers

    TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (National)
    Time
    12:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 5, 2019; Dallas, TX, USA; SMU Mustangs running back Xavier Jones (5) runs the ball to the outside during the first quarter against Tulsa Golden Hurricanes at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Timothy Flores-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch UCF at SMU

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_14672166
    IMSA Weathertech Championship Race

    How to Watch Motul Petit Le Mans

    4 minutes ago
    Oct 9, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Noah Cain (21) runs for a 2 yard touchdown during the first quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Michigan at Penn State

    4 minutes ago
    Dec 12, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; A general view of the Rose Bowl goal posts during an NCAA football game between the Southern California Trojans and the UCLA Bruins. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Wagner at Sacred Heart

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_17137514
    College Football

    How to Watch UConn Huskies at Clemson Tigers

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_17011560
    College Football

    How to Watch Maine at Massachusetts

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_17111854
    College Football

    How to Watch New Mexico State vs. Alabama

    4 minutes ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) drops back to pass against the LSU Tigers during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    New Mexico State vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Nov 6, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) is tackled by Texas A&amp;M Aggies linebacker Aaron Hansford (1) in the first quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Mississippi State vs. Auburn: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy