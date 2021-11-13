How to Watch UConn Huskies at Clemson Tigers

Clemson steps out of the ACC on Saturday when it hosts UConn in a non-conference battle.

Clemson hosts UConn on Saturday with a 6-3 record that would be satisfactory for most teams. The Tigers, though, have exceeded the standards of most teams, and they have not lived up to the bar they set in previous years this season.

How to Watch UConn at Clemson Today:

Game Date: Nov. 13, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (National)

Live stream the UConn at Clemson game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Clemson has struggled on offense all year as the team tries to replace quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The defense has still been great, but offensively they have not scored enough points to pick up wins.

Saturday, they will look to continue to work out the kinks against a UConn team that has just one win on the year.

The Huskies were able to pick up that win three weeks ago when they knocked off Yale 21-15. They couldn't make it two in a row when they lost to Middle Tennessee State two weeks ago 44-13.

UConn has not been great, but they hope a bye week can help them correct things as they look to end the season on a high note.

Beating Clemson is not going to be easy, but it would be one of the biggest upsets of the year if the Huskies can get it done.

Regional restrictions may apply.