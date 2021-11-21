Publish date:
How to Watch UL Monroe Warhawks vs. LSU Tigers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The LSU Tigers (4-6) host the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-6) at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, November 20, 2021. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch LSU vs. UL Monroe
- Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Tiger Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
LSU and UL Monroe Stats
- This year, the Tigers average 8.3 fewer points per game (27.1) than the Warhawks surrender (35.4).
- The Tigers have turned the ball over 12 times this season, four fewer than the Warhawks have forced (16).
- The Tigers have allowed their opponents to score 26.6 points per game, 4.5 more than the 22.1 the Warhawks are scoring per contest.
- The Warhawks have turned the ball over 13 times this season, one more turnover than the Tigers have forced (12).
LSU Players to Watch
- Max Johnson has 2,189 passing yards (218.9 ypg) to lead LSU, completing 59.9% of his passes and recording 22 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.
- Tyrion Davis-Price's team-high 838 rushing yards (83.8 per game) have come on 171 carries, with six touchdowns this year.
- This season Corey Kiner has racked up 239 yards (23.9 per game) on 56 attempts with two touchdowns.
- Kayshon Boutte's team-high 508 receiving yards (50.8 yards per game) have come on 38 receptions with nine touchdowns.
- Jack Bech has grabbed 37 passes for 432 yards (43.2 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
- Jaray Jenkins' 23 catches have turned into 286 yards (28.6 ypg) and three touchdowns.
UL Monroe Players to Watch
- Chandler Rogers has thrown for 1,259 yards (125.9 ypg) to lead UL Monroe, completing 62.8% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also run for 327 yards (32.7 ypg) on 128 carries with one rushing touchdown.
- Andrew Henry's team-high 479 rushing yards (47.9 per game) have come on 122 carries, with four touchdowns this year.
- Jeremiah Knight's 484 receiving yards (48.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 38 receptions with one touchdown.
- Will Derrick has caught 21 passes for 304 yards (30.4 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
- Zach Jackson's 22 grabs have netted him 288 yards (28.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.
LSU Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/23/2021
Ole Miss
L 31-17
Away
11/6/2021
Alabama
L 20-14
Away
11/13/2021
Arkansas
L 16-13
Home
11/20/2021
UL Monroe
-
Home
11/27/2021
Texas A&M
-
Home
UL Monroe Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/30/2021
Appalachian State
L 59-28
Away
11/6/2021
Texas State
L 27-19
Away
11/13/2021
Arkansas State
L 27-24
Home
11/20/2021
LSU
-
Away
11/27/2021
Louisiana
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
