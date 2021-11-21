Nov 13, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (5) is pressured by Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Hayden Henry (27) in overtime at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The LSU Tigers (4-6) host the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-6) at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, November 20, 2021. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch LSU vs. UL Monroe

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Tiger Stadium

LSU and UL Monroe Stats

This year, the Tigers average 8.3 fewer points per game (27.1) than the Warhawks surrender (35.4).

The Tigers have turned the ball over 12 times this season, four fewer than the Warhawks have forced (16).

The Tigers have allowed their opponents to score 26.6 points per game, 4.5 more than the 22.1 the Warhawks are scoring per contest.

The Warhawks have turned the ball over 13 times this season, one more turnover than the Tigers have forced (12).

LSU Players to Watch

Max Johnson has 2,189 passing yards (218.9 ypg) to lead LSU, completing 59.9% of his passes and recording 22 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.

Tyrion Davis-Price's team-high 838 rushing yards (83.8 per game) have come on 171 carries, with six touchdowns this year.

This season Corey Kiner has racked up 239 yards (23.9 per game) on 56 attempts with two touchdowns.

Kayshon Boutte's team-high 508 receiving yards (50.8 yards per game) have come on 38 receptions with nine touchdowns.

Jack Bech has grabbed 37 passes for 432 yards (43.2 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Jaray Jenkins' 23 catches have turned into 286 yards (28.6 ypg) and three touchdowns.

UL Monroe Players to Watch

Chandler Rogers has thrown for 1,259 yards (125.9 ypg) to lead UL Monroe, completing 62.8% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also run for 327 yards (32.7 ypg) on 128 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Andrew Henry's team-high 479 rushing yards (47.9 per game) have come on 122 carries, with four touchdowns this year.

Jeremiah Knight's 484 receiving yards (48.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 38 receptions with one touchdown.

Will Derrick has caught 21 passes for 304 yards (30.4 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Zach Jackson's 22 grabs have netted him 288 yards (28.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

LSU Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/23/2021 Ole Miss L 31-17 Away 11/6/2021 Alabama L 20-14 Away 11/13/2021 Arkansas L 16-13 Home 11/20/2021 UL Monroe - Home 11/27/2021 Texas A&M - Home

UL Monroe Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/30/2021 Appalachian State L 59-28 Away 11/6/2021 Texas State L 27-19 Away 11/13/2021 Arkansas State L 27-24 Home 11/20/2021 LSU - Away 11/27/2021 Louisiana - Away

