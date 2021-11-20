Publish date:
How to Watch UMass Minutemen vs. Army Black Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Army Black Knights (6-3) host a FBS Independent showdown against the UMass Minutemen (1-9) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Michie Stadium. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Army vs. UMass
- Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Stadium: Michie Stadium
- Stadium: Michie Stadium
Army and UMass Stats
- The Black Knights put up 7.8 fewer points per game (36.2) than the Minutemen allow (44.0).
- This year, the Black Knights have seven turnovers, three fewer than the Minutemen have takeaways (10).
- The Minutemen are averaging 9.0 fewer points per game (15.2) than the Black Knights are allowing (24.2).
- This season the Minutemen have turned the ball over 16 times, seven more than the Black Knights' takeaways (9).
Army Players to Watch
- Christian Anderson has thrown for 401 yards (44.6 ypg) to lead Army, completing 57.1% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes this season. He's also run for 473 yards (52.6 ypg) on 72 carries with six rushing touchdowns.
- This season Tyrell Robinson has rushed for 423 yards (47.0 per game) on 48 carries with two touchdowns, while also checking in with 217 yards (24.1 per game) on eight catches and three touchdowns.
- Isaiah Alston's 325 receiving yards (36.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 15 receptions with three touchdowns.
- Braheam Murphy's four grabs have turned into 80 yards (8.9 ypg) and two touchdowns.
UMass Players to Watch
- Brady Olson has thrown for 1,153 yards (115.3 ypg) to lead UMass, completing 48.1% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Ellis Merriweather, has carried the ball 178 times for 858 yards (85.8 per game), with three touchdowns this year.
- This season Zamar Wise has piled up 138 yards (13.8 per game) on 33 attempts with one touchdown.
- Rico Arnold's 384 receiving yards (38.4 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 25 receptions and two touchdowns.
- Tray Pettway has put up a 182-yard season so far (18.2 receiving yards per game), reeling in 16 passes.
- Eric Collins' 11 grabs have turned into 174 yards (17.4 ypg) and one touchdown.
Army Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/23/2021
Wake Forest
L 70-56
Home
11/6/2021
Air Force
W 21-14
Away
11/13/2021
Bucknell
W 63-10
Home
11/20/2021
UMass
-
Home
11/27/2021
Liberty
-
Away
12/11/2021
Navy
-
Home
UMass Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/30/2021
Liberty
L 62-17
Away
11/6/2021
Rhode Island
L 35-22
Home
11/13/2021
Maine
L 35-10
Home
11/20/2021
Army
-
Away
11/27/2021
New Mexico State
-
Away
How To Watch
November
20
2021
Massachusetts at Army
TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
12:00
PM/EST
