    • November 20, 2021
    How to Watch UMass Minutemen vs. Army Black Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 13, 2021; West Point, New York, USA; Army Black Knights quarterback Cade Ballard (18) gets tackled by Bucknell Bisons linebacker Blake Leake (34) during the second half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

    The Army Black Knights (6-3) host a FBS Independent showdown against the UMass Minutemen (1-9) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Michie Stadium. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Army vs. UMass

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Stadium: Michie Stadium
    Army and UMass Stats

    • The Black Knights put up 7.8 fewer points per game (36.2) than the Minutemen allow (44.0).
    • This year, the Black Knights have seven turnovers, three fewer than the Minutemen have takeaways (10).
    • The Minutemen are averaging 9.0 fewer points per game (15.2) than the Black Knights are allowing (24.2).
    • This season the Minutemen have turned the ball over 16 times, seven more than the Black Knights' takeaways (9).

    Army Players to Watch

    • Christian Anderson has thrown for 401 yards (44.6 ypg) to lead Army, completing 57.1% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes this season. He's also run for 473 yards (52.6 ypg) on 72 carries with six rushing touchdowns.
    • This season Tyrell Robinson has rushed for 423 yards (47.0 per game) on 48 carries with two touchdowns, while also checking in with 217 yards (24.1 per game) on eight catches and three touchdowns.
    • Isaiah Alston's 325 receiving yards (36.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 15 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Braheam Murphy's four grabs have turned into 80 yards (8.9 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    UMass Players to Watch

    • Brady Olson has thrown for 1,153 yards (115.3 ypg) to lead UMass, completing 48.1% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Ellis Merriweather, has carried the ball 178 times for 858 yards (85.8 per game), with three touchdowns this year.
    • This season Zamar Wise has piled up 138 yards (13.8 per game) on 33 attempts with one touchdown.
    • Rico Arnold's 384 receiving yards (38.4 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 25 receptions and two touchdowns.
    • Tray Pettway has put up a 182-yard season so far (18.2 receiving yards per game), reeling in 16 passes.
    • Eric Collins' 11 grabs have turned into 174 yards (17.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Army Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/23/2021

    Wake Forest

    L 70-56

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Air Force

    W 21-14

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Bucknell

    W 63-10

    Home

    11/20/2021

    UMass

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Liberty

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Navy

    -

    Home

    UMass Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/30/2021

    Liberty

    L 62-17

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Rhode Island

    L 35-22

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Maine

    L 35-10

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Army

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    New Mexico State

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    Massachusetts at Army

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
