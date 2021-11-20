Nov 13, 2021; West Point, New York, USA; Army Black Knights quarterback Cade Ballard (18) gets tackled by Bucknell Bisons linebacker Blake Leake (34) during the second half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

The Army Black Knights (6-3) host a FBS Independent showdown against the UMass Minutemen (1-9) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Michie Stadium. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Army vs. UMass

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stadium: Michie Stadium

Michie Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Army and UMass Stats

The Black Knights put up 7.8 fewer points per game (36.2) than the Minutemen allow (44.0).

This year, the Black Knights have seven turnovers, three fewer than the Minutemen have takeaways (10).

The Minutemen are averaging 9.0 fewer points per game (15.2) than the Black Knights are allowing (24.2).

This season the Minutemen have turned the ball over 16 times, seven more than the Black Knights' takeaways (9).

Army Players to Watch

Christian Anderson has thrown for 401 yards (44.6 ypg) to lead Army, completing 57.1% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes this season. He's also run for 473 yards (52.6 ypg) on 72 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

This season Tyrell Robinson has rushed for 423 yards (47.0 per game) on 48 carries with two touchdowns, while also checking in with 217 yards (24.1 per game) on eight catches and three touchdowns.

Isaiah Alston's 325 receiving yards (36.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 15 receptions with three touchdowns.

Braheam Murphy's four grabs have turned into 80 yards (8.9 ypg) and two touchdowns.

UMass Players to Watch

Brady Olson has thrown for 1,153 yards (115.3 ypg) to lead UMass, completing 48.1% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Ellis Merriweather, has carried the ball 178 times for 858 yards (85.8 per game), with three touchdowns this year.

This season Zamar Wise has piled up 138 yards (13.8 per game) on 33 attempts with one touchdown.

Rico Arnold's 384 receiving yards (38.4 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 25 receptions and two touchdowns.

Tray Pettway has put up a 182-yard season so far (18.2 receiving yards per game), reeling in 16 passes.

Eric Collins' 11 grabs have turned into 174 yards (17.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

Army Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/23/2021 Wake Forest L 70-56 Home 11/6/2021 Air Force W 21-14 Away 11/13/2021 Bucknell W 63-10 Home 11/20/2021 UMass - Home 11/27/2021 Liberty - Away 12/11/2021 Navy - Home

UMass Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/30/2021 Liberty L 62-17 Away 11/6/2021 Rhode Island L 35-22 Home 11/13/2021 Maine L 35-10 Home 11/20/2021 Army - Away 11/27/2021 New Mexico State - Away

Regional restrictions apply.