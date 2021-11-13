Publish date:
How to Watch UMass Minutemen vs. Maine Black Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The UMass Minutemen (1-8) face the FCS Maine Black Bears (4-5). Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch UMass vs. Maine
- Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Stadium: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium
Betting Information for Maine vs. UMass
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Maine
-3.5
59.5
Maine and UMass Stats
- This year, the Black Bears rack up 22.0 fewer points per game (23.0) than the Minutemen give up (45.0).
- The Black Bears have turned the ball over one time this season, nine fewer than the Minutemen have forced (10).
- The Black Bears have allowed their opponents to score 29.7 points per game, 13.9 more than the 15.8 the Minutemen are scoring per contest.
- This season the Minutemen have turned the ball over 16 times, 14 more than the Black Bears' takeaways (2).
Maine Players to Watch
- Derek Robertson has 1,506 passing yards (167.3 ypg) to lead Maine, completing 50.8% of his passes and throwing 12 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
- Freddie Brock's team-high 556 rushing yards (61.8 per game) have come on 110 carries, with five touchdowns this year.
- This season Elijah Barnwell has collected 319 yards (35.4 per game) on 77 attempts with two touchdowns.
- Andre Miller's 570 receiving yards (63.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 33 receptions with two touchdowns.
- Devin Young has racked up 452 receiving yards (50.2 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 43 passes this year.
- Shawn Bowman's 18 receptions have turned into 212 yards (23.6 ypg) and two touchdowns.
UMass Players to Watch
- Brady Olson leads UMass with 1,040 passing yards (115.6 ypg) on 90-of-186 passing with seven touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.
- Ellis Merriweather's team-high 681 rushing yards (75.7 per game) have come on 151 carries, with three touchdowns this year.
- This season Zamar Wise has piled up 138 yards (15.3 per game) on 33 attempts with one touchdown.
- Rico Arnold's 384 receiving yards (42.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 25 receptions with two touchdowns.
- Eric Collins has put up a 174-yard season so far (19.3 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 11 passes.
- Melvin Hill's 10 receptions have netted him 155 yards (17.2 ypg) and one touchdown.
