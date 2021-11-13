The sun sets over the Fulton sideline during a game between Austin-East and Fulton in Knoxville, Tenn. on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Kns Austin East Fulton Football

The UMass Minutemen (1-8) face the FCS Maine Black Bears (4-5). Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch UMass vs. Maine

Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021

Saturday, November 13, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Stadium: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium

Betting Information for Maine vs. UMass

Favorite Spread Total Maine -3.5 59.5

Maine and UMass Stats

This year, the Black Bears rack up 22.0 fewer points per game (23.0) than the Minutemen give up (45.0).

The Black Bears have turned the ball over one time this season, nine fewer than the Minutemen have forced (10).

The Black Bears have allowed their opponents to score 29.7 points per game, 13.9 more than the 15.8 the Minutemen are scoring per contest.

This season the Minutemen have turned the ball over 16 times, 14 more than the Black Bears' takeaways (2).

Maine Players to Watch

Derek Robertson has 1,506 passing yards (167.3 ypg) to lead Maine, completing 50.8% of his passes and throwing 12 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.

Freddie Brock's team-high 556 rushing yards (61.8 per game) have come on 110 carries, with five touchdowns this year.

This season Elijah Barnwell has collected 319 yards (35.4 per game) on 77 attempts with two touchdowns.

Andre Miller's 570 receiving yards (63.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 33 receptions with two touchdowns.

Devin Young has racked up 452 receiving yards (50.2 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 43 passes this year.

Shawn Bowman's 18 receptions have turned into 212 yards (23.6 ypg) and two touchdowns.

UMass Players to Watch

Brady Olson leads UMass with 1,040 passing yards (115.6 ypg) on 90-of-186 passing with seven touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Ellis Merriweather's team-high 681 rushing yards (75.7 per game) have come on 151 carries, with three touchdowns this year.

This season Zamar Wise has piled up 138 yards (15.3 per game) on 33 attempts with one touchdown.

Rico Arnold's 384 receiving yards (42.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 25 receptions with two touchdowns.

Eric Collins has put up a 174-yard season so far (19.3 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 11 passes.

Melvin Hill's 10 receptions have netted him 155 yards (17.2 ypg) and one touchdown.

