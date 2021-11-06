Publish date:
How to Watch UMass Minutemen vs. Rhode Island Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The UMass Minutemen (1-7) face an FCS opponent, the Rhode Island Rams (5-3). Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch UMass vs. Rhode Island
- Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Stadium: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium
Betting Information for UMass vs. Rhode Island
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Pick 'em
-0
57.5
UMass and Rhode Island Stats
- The Minutemen put up 11.4 fewer points per game (15.0) than the Rams surrender (26.4).
- The Minutemen have turned the ball over 15 times this season, 15 more turnovers than the Rams have forced (0).
- The Rams have averaged 23.0 fewer points per game this year (23.3) than the Minutemen have allowed (46.3).
- The Rams have turned the ball over zero times, 10 fewer times than the Minutemen have forced turnovers (10).
UMass Players to Watch
- Brady Olson has 1,040 passing yards (130.0 ypg) to lead UMass, completing 48.4% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.
- Ellis Merriweather's team-high 563 rushing yards (70.4 per game) have come on 121 carries, with two touchdowns this year.
- This season Zamar Wise has rushed for 138 yards (17.3 per game) on 33 carries with one touchdown.
- Rico Arnold's 285 receiving yards (35.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 19 receptions with two touchdowns.
- Eric Collins has grabbed 10 passes for 156 yards (19.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
- Melvin Hill's eight grabs have netted him 116 yards (14.5 ypg) and one touchdown.
Rhode Island Players to Watch
- Kasim Hill has thrown for 1,385 yards (173.1 ypg) to lead Rhode Island, completing 52.2% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also run for 222 yards (27.8 ypg) on 81 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
- Justice Antrum's team-high 590 rushing yards (73.8 per game) have come on 126 carries, with six touchdowns this year.
- Caleb Warren's 385 receiving yards (48.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 23 receptions with three touchdowns.
- Ivory Frimpong has put together a 375-yard season so far (46.9 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 27 passes.
- Paul Woods' 14 grabs have netted him 260 yards (32.5 ypg) and one touchdown.
