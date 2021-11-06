Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch UMass Minutemen vs. Rhode Island Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Silhouette view of a portion of Camp Randall Stadium during the game between the BYU Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

    Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Silhouette view of a portion of Camp Randall Stadium during the game between the BYU Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

    The UMass Minutemen (1-7) face an FCS opponent, the Rhode Island Rams (5-3). Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch UMass vs. Rhode Island

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021
    • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
    • TV: NESN
    • Stadium: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for UMass vs. Rhode Island

    UMass vs Rhode Island Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Pick 'em

    -0

    57.5

    UMass and Rhode Island Stats

    • The Minutemen put up 11.4 fewer points per game (15.0) than the Rams surrender (26.4).
    • The Minutemen have turned the ball over 15 times this season, 15 more turnovers than the Rams have forced (0).
    • The Rams have averaged 23.0 fewer points per game this year (23.3) than the Minutemen have allowed (46.3).
    • The Rams have turned the ball over zero times, 10 fewer times than the Minutemen have forced turnovers (10).

    UMass Players to Watch

    • Brady Olson has 1,040 passing yards (130.0 ypg) to lead UMass, completing 48.4% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.
    • Ellis Merriweather's team-high 563 rushing yards (70.4 per game) have come on 121 carries, with two touchdowns this year.
    • This season Zamar Wise has rushed for 138 yards (17.3 per game) on 33 carries with one touchdown.
    • Rico Arnold's 285 receiving yards (35.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 19 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Eric Collins has grabbed 10 passes for 156 yards (19.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
    • Melvin Hill's eight grabs have netted him 116 yards (14.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Rhode Island Players to Watch

    • Kasim Hill has thrown for 1,385 yards (173.1 ypg) to lead Rhode Island, completing 52.2% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also run for 222 yards (27.8 ypg) on 81 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
    • Justice Antrum's team-high 590 rushing yards (73.8 per game) have come on 126 carries, with six touchdowns this year.
    • Caleb Warren's 385 receiving yards (48.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 23 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Ivory Frimpong has put together a 375-yard season so far (46.9 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 27 passes.
    • Paul Woods' 14 grabs have netted him 260 yards (32.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    Rhode Island at Massachusetts

    TV CHANNEL: NESN
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Valour FC
    Canadian Premier League Soccer

    How to Watch Valour FC at FC Edmonton

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17064298
    College Football

    How to Watch Navy at Notre Dame

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_13896386
    College Football

    How to Watch Campbell at James Madison

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17058965
    College Football

    How to Watch Wisconsin at Rutgers

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17075225
    College Football

    How to Watch Tulsa vs. Cincinnati

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17063850
    College Football

    How to Watch Auburn vs. Texas A&M

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16882102
    College Football

    How to Watch Middle Tennessee State at Western Kentucky

    3 minutes ago
    Florida State Seminoles running back Jashaun Corbin (0) sprints towards the end zone. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Massachusetts Minutemen 59-3 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Fsu V Umass Second Half044
    College Football

    How to Watch Rhode Island at Massachusetts

    3 minutes ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Kerby Joseph (25) tackles Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (23) in the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Rutgers vs. Wisconsin: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/6/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy