The UMass Minutemen (1-7) face an FCS opponent, the Rhode Island Rams (5-3). Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch UMass vs. Rhode Island

Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Saturday, November 6, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Stadium: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium

Betting Information for UMass vs. Rhode Island

Favorite Spread Total Pick 'em -0 57.5

UMass and Rhode Island Stats

The Minutemen put up 11.4 fewer points per game (15.0) than the Rams surrender (26.4).

The Minutemen have turned the ball over 15 times this season, 15 more turnovers than the Rams have forced (0).

The Rams have averaged 23.0 fewer points per game this year (23.3) than the Minutemen have allowed (46.3).

The Rams have turned the ball over zero times, 10 fewer times than the Minutemen have forced turnovers (10).

UMass Players to Watch

Brady Olson has 1,040 passing yards (130.0 ypg) to lead UMass, completing 48.4% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.

Ellis Merriweather's team-high 563 rushing yards (70.4 per game) have come on 121 carries, with two touchdowns this year.

This season Zamar Wise has rushed for 138 yards (17.3 per game) on 33 carries with one touchdown.

Rico Arnold's 285 receiving yards (35.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 19 receptions with two touchdowns.

Eric Collins has grabbed 10 passes for 156 yards (19.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Melvin Hill's eight grabs have netted him 116 yards (14.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

Rhode Island Players to Watch

Kasim Hill has thrown for 1,385 yards (173.1 ypg) to lead Rhode Island, completing 52.2% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also run for 222 yards (27.8 ypg) on 81 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Justice Antrum's team-high 590 rushing yards (73.8 per game) have come on 126 carries, with six touchdowns this year.

Caleb Warren's 385 receiving yards (48.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 23 receptions with three touchdowns.

Ivory Frimpong has put together a 375-yard season so far (46.9 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 27 passes.

Paul Woods' 14 grabs have netted him 260 yards (32.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

