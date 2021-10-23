    • October 23, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch UMass Minutemen at Florida State Seminoles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Florida State goes for its third win in a row when it hosts the University of Massachusetts on Saturday.
    Author:

    UMass comes to Florida State fresh off a bye week that followed its first win of the year. Two weeks ago, the Minutemen took down UConn 27-13 to pick up their lone win of the season.

    How to Watch UMass at Florida State:

    Gae Date: Oct. 23, 2021

    Match Time: 12 p.m. ET

    TV: ACC Network (National)

    Live stream the Minutemen at Seminoles game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    After being down three points at halftime, the Minutemen tied the game in the third and then used a 17-point fourth quarter to pull away and get the win. 

    The win snapped a 16-game losing streak that dated back to 2019. It has been a rough stretch for UMass, but things could be looking up after finally securing a victory. 

    On Saturday, the Minutemen head to Florida State looking to pull off a huge upset over a Seminoles team that has won two in a row.

    Florida State had a nightmare start to its season. It lost in overtime to Notre Dame then lost the following week on a walk-off touchdown against FCS Jacksonville State. 

    It didn't get much better the next two weeks, as the Seminoles were blown out by Wake Forest and then dominated for most of the game by Louisville. They finally got their first win of the year against Syracuse at the beginning of October and then followed it up with a big win over North Carolina.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    23
    2021

    UMass Minutemen at Florida State Seminoles

    TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (National)
    Time
    12:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
