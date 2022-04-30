Skip to main content

How to Watch UMass Spring Game: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

College football is back in the spotlight with Spring Games including the UMass Minutemen today.

Every new season is a fresh start for teams, including Massachusetts, which went 1-11 last season and is looking to make a bigger impact this fall for the 2022 season. The team had a rough go on both sides of the ball as one of the overall worst teams in FBS which ended up resulting in a coaching change towards the end of the season. New head coach Don Brown is now at the head of the table and looks to take the Minutemen to another level.

How to Watch UMass Spring Game today:

Game Date: April 31, 2022

Game Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: NESN 4K

The Minutemen are ready for another season after signing day and now getting geared up with their Spring Game:

Last season the team started 1-8 overall under Walt Bell before firing him and moving to Alex Miller, who went 0-3 overall to end the season. Over the past 16 seasons, the team has featured eight head coaches and hasn't had a winning season since 1904.

The school did not have a team between 1907-2011.

It was a real struggle on both sides of the ball for the Minutemen last season. Out of 130 teams, they finished No. 130 on defense (43.1 points allowed) and No. 126 on offense (16.3 points per game).

Brown comes in as a former defensive coordinator and will start implementing changes on that side of the ball. They should easily make a jump and improve from the last-place team in the country this upcoming season.

Nearly all of the team's recruits are on the defensive side of the ball as the team tries to reshape what they can be this season, starting with a fun event for the fans and team in the Spring Game today.

Florida State Seminoles running back Jashaun Corbin (0) sprints towards the end zone. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Massachusetts Minutemen 59-3 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Fsu V Umass Second Half044
